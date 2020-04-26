Surgical Navigation Systems and Software Market 2020-2026 Business Analysis || Fiagon GmbH, GE Healthcare, Heal Force, Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG, Masmec S.p.A

Global surgical navigation systems and software market is estimated to reach USD 767.8 million by 2026, and is growing at a steady CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. To rise in market can be attributed to technological advancements, easy operations, improved surgical results.

Some of the major players operating in the global surgical navigation systems and software market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, BrainLab AG, CAE Healthcare, ClaroNav, Collin S.A.S., Fiagon GmbH, GE Healthcare, Heal Force, Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG, Masmec S.p.A., Medtronic, Parsiss, Scopis GmbH, Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co., Ltd., Smith & Nephew, Stryker Corporation, Surgical Theater LLC, Xion GmbH and Zimmer Biomet among others.

A good number of top competitors are taken into consideration in this report to obtain the insights on strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market. In addition to thorough competitive analysis, the Surgical Navigation Systems and Software Market report also contains company profiles and contact information of the key market players in the key manufacturer’s section. What is more, this market report covers a complete study of the product specifications, revenue, cost, price, gross capacity and production. Thus, the data of this Surgical Navigation Systems and Software Market report not only restrains the risks of ambiguity but also lend a hand in reaching to the sound decisions while maintaining the reputation of the firm and its products.

Market Definition: Global Surgical Navigation Systems and Software Market

Surgical navigation systems and software market has seen some recent developments in technology such as the electromagnetic navigation. Some recent trends of development in augmented reality navigation systems is showing promise and is expected to play a role in this markets future.

Segmentation: Global Surgical Navigation Systems and Software Market

Surgical Navigation Systems and Software Market : By Product type

Surgical Navigation Systems

Surgical Navigation Software Segments

Surgical Navigation Systems and Software Market : By Application

Orthopedic

ENT

Neurosurgery dental

Cardiac

Others

Surgical Navigation Systems and Software Market : By End – User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Surgical Navigation Systems and Software Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Surgical Navigation Systems and Software Market:

In January 2017, Philips designed new technology called augmented-reality surgical navigation for designing image-guided spine, cranial and trauma surgery, this shows how technology is expanded our capabilities with innovative solutions for surgeries. The new technology shows us high-resolution 3-D image of the patient’s spine.

In March 2016 , world’s first navigation device used in Unicompartmental Knee Arthroplasty UniAlign system establishes the mechanical axis of the tibia, it determines the angle and the posterior slope angle of the cutting block relative to the tibia, for the transverse resection. The advantage of this device is it provides accuracy of least 90% confidence for 90% of the population.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global surgical navigation systems and software market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

