Surgical Lights Market: Rising number of surgical procedures

The Global Surgical lights Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 662.41 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 971.25 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising use of surgical lights for numerous surgical procedures and technological advancements in the surgical lights or lamps.
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global surgical lights market are A-dec Inc., BihlerMED, CV Medical, Getinge AB, Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG, Hill-Rom Services Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., SIMEON Medical GmbH & Co. KG, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., SKYTRON, STERIS plc, Stryker, Sunnex Group, Technomed India, Burton, Welch Allyn, KLS Martin Group, DRE Medical (Avante Health Solutions) among others.
In October 2018, Getinge launched the Maquet PowerLED II, a surgical light. The light is applicable to surgical suites or hybrid operating rooms features with clear, shadow-free illumination which improvises tissue visualization for better surgical outcomes.
In February 2018, BihlerMED launched the scintillant surgical lighting, a cordless battery pack surgical light. They showcased this product in the American Association of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS 2018), New Orleans. This product is designed to meet existing port style reactors to precisely illuminating the surgical aperture and improving on the limitations of standard surgical lighting equipment.
Market Driver:
Rising number of surgical procedures
Technological advancements in the surgical lights or lamps
Market Restraints:
High cost of surgical lights
Lack of trained professionals
Competitive Analysis: Global Surgical lights Market
The global surgical lights market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global surgical lights market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Market Segmentation: Global Surgical lights Market
By Product Type
Surgical Lights (Ceiling Mounted, Mobile Surgical Lights, Surgical Headlights, Wall Mounted Surgical Lights)
Examination Lights (General Exam Light, Endoscopes Lights, Vein Light, Medical Penlight)
By Technology
LED Lights
Halogen Lights
Others
By Application
Surgical Suites
Endoscopy Procedures
Dental Procedures
By End-User
Hospital Operating Rooms
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Procedure Rooms
By Geography
North America (US, Canada, Mexico) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Analysis (%) and Opportunity Analysis}
Europe (Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, UK, Rest of Europe {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Share (%) and Opportunity Analysis}
Asia Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Analysis (%) and Opportunity Analysis}
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Share (%) and Opportunity Analysis}
Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Share (%) and Opportunity Analysis}
