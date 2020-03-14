Surfactant Chemicals And Materials Market: Rising Allocations On analysis And Innovation

The global surfactant chemical and material market should reach $44.9 billion by 2022 from $36 billion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%, from 2017 to 2022.

Report Scope:

The scope of this report is extensive as it covers four types of surfactants: anionic, nonionic, cationic and amphoteric. They have marked their presence in the global market, and are classified in terms of their ionic properties and their uses.

Anionic surfactants are further broken down into five major types depending on the material used in production. The base production material for surfactants can be linear alkylbenzene sulfonate, secondary alkane sulfonate, alpha olefin sulfonates, methyl ester sulfonate and other anionic surfactants. Nonionic surfactants are divided into four types: alcohol ethoxylates, alkyl phenol ethoxylates, amine oxides and others.

These are further get segregated into various subtypes based on region of use and application. The major applications of surfactants are in detergent, personal care, textile, crop protection, industry and institutional cleaners, elastomers and plastics, oilfield chemicals, food and beverages, and others. The report also covers the applications of each type of surfactant and their market shares.

Additional breakdowns based on substrate type, which include synthetic surfactant and bio-based surfactants, their global markets and regional breakdowns are also covered. Bio-based surfactants come into two variants: chemically synthesized surfactants and bio-surfactants. The report covers their global markets and regional growth as well.

The revenue forecasts from 2017 to 2022 are explained for surfactants by type, application and region, as well as each of their applications by region and application by surfactant type.

The report also discusses major players across each sub-segment. It explains various aspects of surfactants such as the major market drivers and challenges, the current trends within the industry and major applications for the global surfactant chemicals and materials market.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global markets for surfactant chemicals and materials.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

– An overview of surfactant chemicals and their types.

– Market overview by substrate type, application, and by region.

– Discussion of the key market drivers and restraints responsible for the growth of the global market for surfactants.

– Supplier landscape and profiles of key players in the market.

Summary

The inclusive surfactant chemical and material market was valued approximately $34.8 billion in 2016, and is estimated to grow at a year-over-year (YOY) growth rate of 3.5%, in terms of value, to reach approximately $36.0 billion in 2017. Further, the market is estimated to increase at a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% from 2017 through 2022 to reach approximately $44.9 billion in 2022.

Surfactants are classified into four types: nonionic, anionic, cationic and amphoteric, based on the chemical structure that they hold. The most desirable surfactants are amphoteric because they are mild and sulfur free. They are largely chosen over conventional surfactants for its first-rate performance. Nonionic are derived from renewable raw materials, which makes them safe to use and nonirritating. They have feeble holding capacity. Cationic surfactants can provide delicate fabric care, and are also applicable in many hair care products. Anionic surfactants can see a significant hike in consumptions on a global platform.

The global surfactant market is growing, and expected to be large in the forecast period. Based on application, detergents are consumed greatly worldwide, projected to grow at a CAGR REDACTED. The personal care market is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED, while the market made up of other typesof surfactants will show steady growth rate.