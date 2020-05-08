Surface Mount Technology Market 2019 Strategic Assessment and Industry Outlook 2025

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Surface Mount Technology including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Surface Mount Technology investments from 2019 till 2025.

Surface Mount Technology Market is expected to be valued at USD 5.42 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% between 2018 and 2025.

There has been an increasing demand for mobile and internet-connected devices, including smartphones and tablets, in North America. The demand for digital video content has also driven the production of a range of high-performance internet-connected devices and other similar technologies, which have further fuelled the growth of the overall semiconductor industry. Various associations such as Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) (U.S.), Surface Mount Technology Association (SMTA) (U.S.), and Electronics Components Industry Association (ECIA) (U.S.) are working toward the advancement and growth of microelectronics and packaging in the U.S. North America is the second-largest market for consumer electronics and one of the largest markets for electric vehicles. This is expected to drive the growth of the surface mount technology market in North America.

Key players cited in the report: Fuji Machine Manufacturing, Hitachi High-Technologies, Mycronic, Nordson, Orbotech, Cyberoptics, Electro Scientific Industries, Juki, Viscom, ASM Assembly Systems Companies And Other.

Product Segments of the Surface Mount Technology Market on the basis of Types are:

Inspection Equipment

Placement Equipment

Soldering Equipment

Screen Printing Equipment

Cleaning Equipment

Rework and Repair Equipment

Application Segments of the Surface Mount Technology Market on the basis of Application are:

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunication

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Medical

Industrial

Energy & Power Systems

Competitive Landscape

Key players of the global Surface Mount Technology market are profiled on the basis of various factors, which include recent developments, business strategies, financial strength, weaknesses, and main business. The Surface Mount Technology report offers a special assessment of top strategic moves of leading players such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, new product launch, and partnership.

Regional Segments Analysis:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia.)

Highlights of TOC:

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the global Surface Mount Technology market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Surface Mount Technology market size analysis for the review period 2014-2025.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price, Surface Mount Technology market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Surface Mount Technology market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Surface Mount Technology report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

