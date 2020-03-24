Surface Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.1% |Top Key Players (Horiba Jobin Yvon, Thermo, Renishaw, B&W Tek) Forecast to 2025

The worldwide market for Surface Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.1% over the next five years, will reach 190 million US$ in 2023, from 110 million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

The Surface Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) Market report provides a basic overview of the market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; The Surface Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) industry analysis is provided for the international markets including product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• Horiba Jobin Yvon

• Thermo

• Renishaw

• B&W Tek

• Ocean Optics

• WITec

• Real Time Analyzers, Inc

• …

The Surface Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) report focuses on the Surface Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• Desktop Type

• Potable Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Biology & Medicine

• Chemical Industry

• Food Industry

• Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Surface Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) market.

Chapter 1: Describe Surface Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Surface Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS), with sales, revenue, and price of Surface Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS), in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Surface Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS), for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Surface Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Surface Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

