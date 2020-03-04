Supply Chain Analytics Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Trends, Growth Factors, Development Trends, Key Players and Forecast by 2025

The Global Supply Chain Analytics Market is the increasing data generation in business organizations across the globe, forecasting accuracy and the increase in awareness regarding the benefits of supply chain analytics solutions is expected to drive the demand for Supply Chain Analytics market.

Key players covered in the report

• Tableau

• IBM

• Microstrategy

• Oracle Corporation

• SAS Institute, INC.

• Capgemini S.A.

• Genpact

• Kinaxis INC.

• Birst, INC

• Sage Clarity LLC

Global Supply Chain Analytics Market is spread across 114 pages The Supply Chain Analytics market is primarily driven by the rising adoption of supply chain analytics can be attributed to the substantial benefits they offer to end-use industries. Rising effort by various industry experts on product innovations, especially in developed market is a significant factor which creates an opportunity for the growth of this market.Major challenges faced by the Supply Chain Analytics market is the security concern regarding security of industry-specific data and lack in the adoption of the supply chain analytics solutions. Geographically, APAC dominated the market in 2017 with highest market share owing to the increasing awareness regarding the benefits of supply chain analytics amongst the business organizations running in numerous verticals. Target Audience:

* Supply Chain Analytics providers

* Traders, Importer and Exporter

* Raw material suppliers and distributors

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

* Associations and industry bodies Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, Regional, Country, Service, and End UsersMarket Size and Forecast from 2014-2025 Provide attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

* Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies