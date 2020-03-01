Superior Court Candidate Mike Murphy Releases Video on the Importance of Rule of Law

San Diego, CA (For Release) – Deputy‌ ‌Attorney‌ ‌General‌ ‌Mike‌ ‌Murphy,‌ ‌a‌ ‌candidate‌ ‌for‌ ‌Superior‌ ‌

Court‌ ‌Seat‌ ‌#30,‌ ‌has‌ ‌released‌ ‌an informational video on The Importance of Rule of Law in advance of the March 3, 2020, Primary Election. A San Diego County native with more than two decades of prosecutorial experience, Murphy is running to fill the vacancy being created by the retirement of long-time Superior Court Judge Louis Hanoian, who has endorsed Murphy and calls him “uncompromisingly fair, honest and professional.”

“We have a society based on the Rule of Law,” says Murphy, “and the citizens need to have confidence that their judges are going to apply the law fairly and impartially without regard to political agenda, without regard to personal agendas.” He explains that judges can do this in part by being patient, courteous and good listeners. “They need to let the people [who appear before them] know that they are going to have their fair day in court. That’s the most fundamental job of a Superior Court Judge.”

During his nearly 24 years as a Deputy Attorney General, Murphy has worked at all levels of the state court system, from trial courts to the Court of Appeals and the California Supreme Court. He has built a reputation of fairness and integrity based on a record of making the right decisions and applying the law fairly and equally. As he points out, “Our judicial system was designed to operate equally and impartially in all situations. It’s the one branch of government where politics needs to be set aside.”

Mike Murphy has received endorsements from nine Superior Court Judges, including The Honorable Judge Louis Hanoian who has stated, “In my opinion Mike Murphy is the best candidate to fill my seat on the Superior Court.” Murphy is also supported by San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore; retired San Diego Chief of Police David Bejarano; retired San Diego County District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis; and former head of the San Diego office of Appeals, Writs, & Trials Section of California Department of Justice Gary W. Schons. He is also endorsed by the San Diego Deputy District Attorneys Association and San Diegans Against Crime.

For more information about Deputy Attorney General Mike Murphy visit his campaign website at MurphyforJudge2020.com.

