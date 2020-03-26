Superhydrophobic Coatings Market : Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2019-2026

The global Superhydrophobic Coatings market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Superhydrophobic Coatings market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Superhydrophobic Coatings market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Superhydrophobic Coatings market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Superhydrophobic Coatings market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the following regions:

Each market player encompassed in the Superhydrophobic Coatings market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Superhydrophobic Coatings market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

On the basis of age group, the global Superhydrophobic Coatings market report covers the footprint, and adoption pattern of the segments including

Market segmentation includes demand for individual end-users in all regions and major countries of each region.

The report includes a comprehensive value chain analysis that provides a widespread interpretation of the market. Furthermore, the value chain analysis provides thorough data about value addition at each stage of the value chain. The report covers drivers and restraints of the superhydrophobic coatings market as well as their influence on demand during the forecast period. The report also includes the study of opportunities in the superhydrophobic coatings market at the global level.

The report comprises Porter’s Five Forces Analysis to estimate the degree of competition in the global superhydrophobic coatings market. It includes a qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users and countries have been benchmarked based on their attractiveness, growth rate, market size, raw material availability, profit margin, impact strength, technology, and competition. Other factors (such as environmental and legal) have also been evaluated to derive general attractiveness of the market. The report further comprises the price trend analysis of superhydrophobic coatings and their raw materials, which primarily include nanoparticles of titanium dioxide, carbon nanotubes, silica, and zinc oxide, from 2016 to 2024, keeping 2015 as a base year.

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.

In-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report. Primary research represents the bulk of the research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and reinforcing our secondary research findings. Primary research further helped in developing the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes company mapping based on availability of their products for various end-users and coating surfaces/substrates. Furthermore, the report includes profiles of key players operating in the global market. Rust-Oleum Corporation, Aculon, Inc., Artekya Ltd, Cytonix, LLC, NEI Corporation, NTT Advanced Technology Corporation, Lotus Leaf Coatings, Inc., DryWired, LLC, Nanex Company, P2i Limited, Sto Group, Surfactis Technologies, The Sherwin Williams Company, and UltraTech International, Inc., are the major players profiled in the report. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview.

This report segments the global superhydrophobic coatings market as follows:

Superhydrophobic Coatings Market – End-user Analysis

Electronics & Telecommunication

Building & Construction

Textile & Leather

Automotive

Medical & Health Care

Others (Power Generation, Optical, etc.)

Superhydrophobic Coatings Market – Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)



