Superdisintegrants Market : Market Segments, Dynamics, Size, Supply & Demand, Current Trends and Forecast By 2027

“The enteral feeding devices market was valued at US$ 2,359.06 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 4,034.42 million by 2027.:”

Enteral feeding devices refer to products that are used for enteral feeding procedures. These devices are inserted into the body through a minimally invasive procedure to offer proper nutrition to patients with compromised digestive system or who are unable to eat. The global enteral feeding devices market is driven by factors such as growing demand for enteral feeding in-home care settings and a rising number of patients suffering from chronic diseases, however the complications associated with enteral feeding devices are anticipated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period. However, rising demand for enteral feeding devices in medical applications and well-established market in APAC and European countries are likely to deliver substantial growth opportunities to improve market share for industry players in the near future.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004423/

Company Profiles

Ashland Inc.

BASF SE

DowDupont

JRS Pharma

DFE Pharma

Roquette

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Merck KGAA

Corel Pharma Chem

Avantor Performance Materials, LLC

Growing Demand for Enteral Feeding in the Home Care Settings

Enteral feeding is the medical procedure that is used to provide nutrition to patients who are not able to attain an adequate amount of nutrition through oral intake or the patient may be able to eat or drink safely. Enteral feeding devices facilitate nutritional intake to improve or maintain the nutritional requirements of the patients. In the enteral feeding procedures, the gastrointestinal tract needs to be accessible and functioning sufficiently to absorb the administered nutrients.

In some cases of chronic disorders, patients are not required to admit to the hospitals for enteral feeding related procedures. Healthcare professionals at their home can attend these patients. In the market, there are various products such as portable feeding pumps and ready to use enteral feeding kit is available. The medical services providers offer at-home enteral feeding related services. For instance, Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER) offers home enteral nutrition services to the patients.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004423/

Frequently Asked Questions

What are superdisintegrants?

The superdisintegrants are the agents that are mixed in the tablets to intensify the breakup of the tablet into small fragments in aqueous conditions, thereby boosting the release of the drug into the body. In past years superdisintegrants have gained the attention of the pharmaceutical industry as it increases the solubility of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) in the body by raising the absorption of the drug in the body due to which bioavailability of drugs also increases. The superdisintegrant agent is used in tablets and capsules.

What are the driving factors for the superdisintegrants across the globe?

Growing adoption of orally disintegrating solid dosage forms across the globe and increasing the acceptability of generic drugs is expected to boost market growth over the years. Moreover, emerging pharmaceuticals markets in developing countries are anticipated to provide opportunities for the global market.

What is the restraining factor for the superdisintegrants market?

Certain techniques such as tablet molding, spray drying, cotton candy process, and freeze-drying are incorporated during the production of superdisintegrants. Installation and maintenance of machinery equipment incur substantial costs burdens on market players. Therefore, the high cost associated with the manufacturing of superdisintegrants is likely to harm the growth of the market in the coming years.

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.