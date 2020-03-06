Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market to Reach $98300 Million with Massive CAGR of 10.0% by 2026 | Top Players-American Superconductor, Super Power Inc, Fujikura,Hyper Tech Research, Southwire Company, Nexans SA, Luvata U.K.

The Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems market was valued at 45800 Million US$ in 2019 and is projected to reach 98300 Million US$ by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems.

Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) systems store energy in the magnetic field created by the flow of direct current in a superconducting coil which has been cryogenically cooled to a temperature below its superconducting critical temperature. A typical SMES system includes three parts: superconducting coil, power conditioning system and cryogenically cooled refrigerator. Once the superconducting coil is charged, the current will not decay and the magnetic energy can be stored indefinitely

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems industry, especially in North America, Europe and Japan. The main market players are American Superconductor Corporation, Super Power Inc, Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies, Fujikura, Hyper Tech Research,Southwire Company US, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd , General Cable Superconductors Ltd., Nexans SA, ASG Superconductors SpA, Luvata U.K., SuNam Co., Ltd. and Superconductor Technologies Inc etc. The revenue of Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems is about 39420 K USD in 2015.

The Global Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The market Report also calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments. The data and the information regarding the Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems industry are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts.

Global Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 120 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report focuses on global major leading Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information.

Geographically, the report takes stock of the potential of Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems market in the regions of North America including the U.S. and Canada, Latin America including Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina, Europe including the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Nordic, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) including India, China, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and Australia, and the Middle East and Africa including Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), South Africa, Israel, and Nigeria.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

• American Superconductor Corporation

• Super Power Inc

• Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies

• Fujikura

• Hyper Tech Research

• Southwire Company

• Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd

• General Cable Superconductors Ltd.

• Nexans SA

• ASG Superconductors SpA

• Luvata U.K.

• SuNam Co., Ltd.

North America is the largest consumption of Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems, with a sales revneue market share nearly 35.33% in 2015.

The second place is Europe; following North America with the sales revenue market share over 25.37% in 2015. Japan is another important consumption market of Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems.

Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Breakdown Data by Type

• Voltage Regulator

• Motor Control IC

• Power Management IC

• Others

Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Breakdown Data by Application

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics

• Industry

• Telecom and Networking

• Others

