Supercapacitors Market: New Investment Opportunities Emerge to Augment Segments in Sector by 2025

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Supercapacitors from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2025 by region country and subsectors.

On the basis of application, customer electronics segment is estimated to hold approximately 28.4% of market share in 2028.On the basis of vertical, automotive and transportation segment is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 23.4%, during the forecast period.

Supercapacitors market in China is expected to witness the highest growth in the global market owing to the increasing adoption of supercapacitors in automotive and transportation, and consumer electronics industry, complimented by the expansion of both the industries, in the region.

Some popular vendors contributing towards Supercapacitors are Maxwell Technologies, KEMET Corporation, Eaton, AVX Corporation, CAP-XX, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Nippon Chemi-Con, Ioxus Inc, Panasonic Corporation, Blue Solutions, YUNASKO, VINATech Co., Ltd., FastCAP, LS Mtron and Tecate Group

In January 2017, Maxwell Technologies signed an agreement with CRRC-SRI for localizing its ultracapacitor manufacturing in China, for the energy bus market. This partnership enabled the company to compete more effectively in the Chinese bus market.

In April 2017, KEMET Corporation acquired NEC TOKIN Corporation, to add two additional manufacturing sites in Thailand and Japan, and a production center in Japan. In addition to this, the company added an additional product in its product portfolio, i.e. electric double layer capacitors (supercapacitors).

In April 2018, CAP-XX launched thin 3V supercapacitors for enhancing the data collection and transmission process, and for replacing the batteries facing issues in delivering the power required for the same.

