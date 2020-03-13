Superalloys Market 2020 Global Industry Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2026 | Aubert & Duva, Precision Castparts Corp, VSMPO-AVISMA

“
Growth forecast on “ Superalloys Market size | Industry Segment by Applications ( Aerospace , IGT, Industrial), by Type ( Nickel Based, Nickel-Iron Based, Cobalt-Based), Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Superalloys Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2026.
Los Angles United States, March 2020: The Superalloys market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Superalloys Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Superalloys market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.
The new report offers a powerful combination of latest, in-depth research studies on the Superalloys market. The authors of the report are highly experienced analysts and possess deep market knowledge. Some of the key players operating in this Report are: Aubert & Duva, Precision Castparts Corp, VSMPO-AVISMA, Advanced Metallurgical Group, SuperAlloy Industrial Company, Doncasters.
This report researches the worldwide Superalloys market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Superalloys breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
A superalloy, or high-performance alloy, is an alloy that exhibits several key characteristics: excellent mechanical strength, resistance to thermal creep deformation, good surface stability, and resistance to corrosion or oxidation. The crystal structure is typically face-centered cubic austenitic.
Owing to these attributes, superalloys are widely adopted in gas turbine, oil & gas equipment, aerospace, and others, thus fueling the market growth. The base alloying element used for superalloys are nickel, cobalt, and iron. These alloys facilitate improved operating efficiency and reduce environmental emissions. Presently, there is an increased usage of superalloys owing to the increase in need for high-strength materials that can withstand high temperature and resist creeping in aerospace and aircraft applications. The growth of the market is further driven by increase in adoption of superalloys in aerospace and power industries. However, high cost of these alloying metals is expected to hamper the growth of the market.
EMEA accounted for 31% of the market share during 2017 and is predicted to retain its leadership until the end of 2023. The increased demand from the automotive and aircraft sector in this region is the key driver for the growth of the market. Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Sweden are the market leaders in this region contributing to the demand for super alloys.
Global Superalloys market size will increase to 7940 Million US$ by 2026, from 4080 Million US$ in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Superalloys.
Factors that are responsible for propelling the market growth are looked upon in this research study. Authors of the report has also touched on the major challenges and threats to the overall growth to make the participants aware of the future risks. Current and future Superalloys market trends that are estimated to impact the market growth are mentioned in the report. The report has also sketched out critical parameters like Superalloys pricing, distribution, consumption, profit margin, supply, and revenue.
Market Segmentation:
Key Players:
Aubert & Duva, Precision Castparts Corp, VSMPO-AVISMA, Advanced Metallurgical Group, SuperAlloy Industrial Company, Doncasters
Segment by Types:
Nickel Based, Nickel-Iron Based, Cobalt-Based
Segment by Applications:
Aerospace , IGT, Industrial
Regional Growth
The report offers in-depth analysis of key regional and country-level Superalloys markets, taking into account their market size, CAGR, market potential, future developments, and other significant parameters.
• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)
• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
• South America (Brazil etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
✒ Key Questions Answered
• What will be the size and CAGR of the global Superalloys market in 2026?
• Which product will gain the highest demand in the global Superalloys market?
• Which application could show the best growth in the global Superalloys market?
• What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in future?
• Which players will lead the global Superalloys market in the coming years?
• Which region will gain the largest share of the global Superalloys market?
Research Methodology
✒ Data triangulation and market breakdown
✒ Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data
✒ Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights
✒ Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources
Table of Contents
Global Superalloys Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Superalloys Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Superalloys Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Nickel Based
1.4.3 Nickel-Iron Based
1.4.4 Cobalt-Based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Superalloys Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Aerospace
1.5.3 IGT
1.5.4 Industrial
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Superalloys Production
2.1.1 Global Superalloys Revenue 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global Superalloys Production 2013-2025
2.1.3 Global Superalloys Capacity 2013-2025
2.1.4 Global Superalloys Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Superalloys Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Superalloys Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Superalloys Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Superalloys Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Superalloys Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Superalloys Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Superalloys Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.2 Superalloys Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.3 Superalloys Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Superalloys Production by Regions
4.1 Global Superalloys Production by Regions
4.1.1 Global Superalloys Production Market Share by Regions
4.1.2 Global Superalloys Revenue Market Share by Regions
4.2 United States
4.2.1 United States Superalloys Production
4.2.2 United States Superalloys Revenue
4.2.3 Key Players in United States
4.2.4 United States Superalloys Import & Export
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Superalloys Production
4.3.2 Europe Superalloys Revenue
4.3.3 Key Players in Europe
4.3.4 Europe Superalloys Import & Export
4.4 China
4.4.1 China Superalloys Production
4.4.2 China Superalloys Revenue
4.4.3 Key Players in China
4.4.4 China Superalloys Import & Export
4.5 Japan
4.5.1 Japan Superalloys Production
4.5.2 Japan Superalloys Revenue
4.5.3 Key Players in Japan
4.5.4 Japan Superalloys Import & Export
4.6 Other Regions
4.6.1 South Korea
4.6.2 India
4.6.3 Southeast Asia
5 Superalloys Consumption by Regions
5.1 Global Superalloys Consumption by Regions
5.1.1 Global Superalloys Consumption by Regions
5.1.2 Global Superalloys Consumption Market Share by Regions
5.2 North America
5.2.1 North America Superalloys Consumption by Application
5.2.2 North America Superalloys Consumption by Countries
5.2.3 United States
5.2.4 Canada
5.2.5 Mexico
5.3 Europe
5.3.1 Europe Superalloys Consumption by Application
5.3.2 Europe Superalloys Consumption by Countries
5.3.3 Germany
5.3.4 France
5.3.5 UK
5.3.6 Italy
5.3.7 Russia
5.4 Asia Pacific
5.4.1 Asia Pacific Superalloys Consumption by Application
5.4.2 Asia Pacific Superalloys Consumption by Countries
5.4.3 China
5.4.4 Japan
5.4.5 South Korea
5.4.6 India
5.4.7 Australia
5.4.8 Indonesia
5.4.9 Thailand
5.4.10 Malaysia
5.4.11 Philippines
5.4.12 Vietnam
5.5 Central & South America
5.5.1 Central & South America Superalloys Consumption by Application
5.5.2 Central & South America Superalloys Consumption by Countries
5.5.3 Brazil
5.6 Middle East and Africa
5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Superalloys Consumption by Application
5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Superalloys Consumption by Countries
5.6.3 Turkey
5.6.4 GCC Countries
5.6.5 Egypt
5.6.6 South Africa
6 Market Size by Type
6.1 Global Superalloys Breakdown Dada by Type
6.2 Global Superalloys Revenue by Type
6.3 Superalloys Price by Type
7 Market Size by Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Superalloys Breakdown Dada by Application
7.2.1 Global Superalloys Consumption by Application
7.2.2 Global Superalloys Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 Aubert & Duva
8.1.1 Aubert & Duva Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Superalloys
8.1.4 Superalloys Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Precision Castparts Corp
8.2.1 Precision Castparts Corp Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Superalloys
8.2.4 Superalloys Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 VSMPO-AVISMA
8.3.1 VSMPO-AVISMA Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Superalloys
8.3.4 Superalloys Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 Advanced Metallurgical Group
8.4.1 Advanced Metallurgical Group Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Superalloys
8.4.4 Superalloys Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 SuperAlloy Industrial Company
8.5.1 SuperAlloy Industrial Company Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Superalloys
8.5.4 Superalloys Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 Doncasters
8.6.1 Doncasters Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Superalloys
8.6.4 Superalloys Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
9 Production Forecasts
9.1 Superalloys Production and Revenue Forecast
9.1.1 Global Superalloys Production Forecast 2018-2025
9.1.2 Global Superalloys Revenue Forecast 2018-2025
9.2 Superalloys Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.1 Global Superalloys Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.2 Global Superalloys Production Forecast by Regions
9.3 Superalloys Key Producers Forecast
9.3.1 United States
9.3.2 Europe
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.4 Forecast by Type
9.4.1 Global Superalloys Production Forecast by Type
9.4.2 Global Superalloys Revenue Forecast by Type
10 Consumption Forecast
10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application
10.2 Superalloys Consumption Forecast by Regions
10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast
10.3.1 North America Superalloys Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.3.2 United States
10.3.3 Canada
10.3.4 Mexico
10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast
10.4.1 Europe Superalloys Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.4.2 Germany
10.4.3 France
10.4.4 UK
10.4.5 Italy
10.4.6 Russia
10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast
10.5.1 Asia Pacific Superalloys Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.5.2 China
10.5.3 Japan
10.5.4 Korea
10.5.5 India
10.5.6 Australia
10.5.7 Indonesia
10.5.8 Thailand
10.5.9 Malaysia
10.5.10 Philippines
10.5.11 Vietnam
10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast
10.6.1 Central & South America Superalloys Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025
10.6.2 Brazil
10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast
10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Superalloys Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.7.2 Middle East and Africa
10.7.3 Turkey
10.7.4 GCC Countries
10.7.5 Egypt
10.7.6 South Africa
11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis
11.1 Analysis of Superalloys Upstream Market
11.1.1 Superalloys Key Raw Material
11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Superalloys Raw Material
11.1.3 Superalloys Raw Material Market Concentration Rate
11.2 Superalloys Industry Chain Analysis
11.3 Marketing & Distribution
11.4 Superalloys Distributors
11.5 Superalloys Customers
12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors
12.1 Market Opportunities
12.2 Market Challenges
12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12.4 Affecting Factors
13 Key Findings
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
