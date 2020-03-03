Super Hi-Vision Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2019 To 2025

The Super Hi-Vision Market recently published a Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Super Hi-Vision Market”.

Top Companies in the Global Super Hi-Vision Market

Dell, Red Digital Cinema Camera, Samsung, Sharp, BOE Japan, Canon, Hisense, Ikegami Tsushinki, LG Electronics, Panasonic Corporation.

The Super Hi-Vision market is expected to register a CAGR of 23.08 %, during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Market Overview

The growing advancements in the field of technology, coupled with the changing consumer preferences with respect to HD display monitors, has led the way for the arrival of super hi-vision technology in the market. There is an increasing demand for computers and TV displays having 4K and 8K resolution technology, since this technology is expected to upgrade the television experience of consumers by providing them with video quality that is twice as good as HD and four to eight times that of normal televisions. Furthermore, proliferation of tablets, coupled with smartphone with quality resolution screen has also increased the adoption rate of 4K and 8K displays.

Asia-Pacific to Continue to Dominate the Market Over the Forecast Period

The burgeoning middle class population and falling unit prices of these 4K and 8K TVs in the region have been instrumental in driving the super hi-vision market. The regional players have adopted strategies, such as partnering with internationally renowned companies to capture a greater market share. The increasing sales of consumer electronics, growing demand for digital signage in media and advertising and rising demand for head-up 4K and 8K displays in the automotive segment have contributed to the growth of the Chinese display market. The growing demand for consumer electronics, coupled with the trend of digitalization across Japan and India are also expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the super hi-vision market.

Media and Entertainment to Witness Fastest Growth Rate

Entertainment and media industry is one of the primary executioners of 4K and 8K technology, owing to various factors, such as better gaming experience, enriched entertainment opportunities. Major console manufacturers, like Microsoft and Sony have released super hi-vision enabled consoles to offer a more immersive and advanced gaming experience, which is expected to aid in the sales of super hi-vision TVs and monitors. Further, 4K/8K Ultra HD (UHD), as a home entertainment setup, has planted its stake in the market, but has not yet reached optimal levels of market adoption, due to high-costs associated with the technology, and limited availability of 4K/8K content.

The Super Hi-Vision market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Super Hi-Vision Market on the basis of Types are

8K

4K

On The basis Of Application, the Global Super Hi-Vision Market is Segmented into

Television broadcasting and commercial electronics

Camera lenses

Medical science

Space science and defence sectors

Regions Are covered By Super Hi-Vision Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

