Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market – Application Recommendations by Experts 2027

Sodium Polyacrylate

Poly Acrylamide Co-polymer

Others (including Ethylene-maleic Anhydride Co-polymer, and Polyvinyl Alcohol Co-polymer)

Based on end-use application, the global super absorbent polymer market has been classified as:

Disposable diapers

Adult incontinence products

Feminine hygiene products

Others

The following section of the report includes analysis of the global super absorbent polymer market on the basis of region. The global super absorbent polymer market is segmented into five key regions:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) Ã¢â¬â APEJ

Japan

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

In the final section of the report, the super absorbent polymer market competitive landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view of the market players and company analysis, based on categories of providers across the value chain, their presence in the super absorbent polymer product portfolio and key differentiators. Some of the major market players featured in this section are BASF SE, LG Chemicals Ltd., Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., Kao Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corporation, San-Dia Polymers, Evonik Industries AG, Yixing Danson Technology, Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd., and Sanyo Chemicals Industries.

Research Methodology

To deduce market size, the report considers the average selling price of various types of super absorbent polymers across geographies. Furthermore, data points such as regional split and market split by product type and by application, and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at suitable market estimates. The forecast presented in the report evaluates the total revenue that is expected to be generated across the super absorbent polymers market over forecast period (2016Ã¢â¬â2020). When developing the market forecast, the starting point involved sizing up the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape during the forecast period. Given the characteristics of the market, PMR triangulated the data on the basis of various analysis based on both supply side and demand side. However, quantifying the market across the aforementioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them at the end of the forecast period.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze the market on the basis of key parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities in the smartphone market. As previously highlighted, the market for super absorbent polymers is split into various sub-segments or categories, on the basis of region, product type, and application. All these sub-segments or categories have been analyzed in terms of Basis Points (BPS) to understand the individual segmentÃ¢â¬â¢s relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of many key trends in the super absorbent polymer market.

