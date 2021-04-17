Sulfuric Acid Market Steady Growth to Be Witnessed by -2026

Global Sulfuric Acid Market was valued US$ 71.40 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ 89.50 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 2.86 % during a forecast.

Global Sulfuric Acid market is segmented by raw material, by application and by region. Sulfuric Acid market is segmented into Elemental Sulfur, Base Metal Smelters, Pyrite Ore and Others. Fertilizers, Chemical Manufacturing, Metal Processing, Petroleum Refining, Textile Industry, Automotive, Pulp & Paper and Other are application segment of sulfuric acid market. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Get More Information: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/10256

Increasing demand from the various end-use industries is considered to be one of the primary growth drivers for sulfuric acid market. Moreover, growing production of nutrient dense food crops, increasing use of sulphuric acid in metal processing, rising demand for sulfur based fertilizers, continuous and stable demand for sulfuric acid due to several end-user applications and rising demand from oil & gas industry, waste water treatment are the factors favouring the market growth.

Elemental sulfur is the largest market in the global sulfuric acid market, by raw material followed by base metal smelters. The raw material causes less pollution in comparison to pyrite ore or base metal smelters and is available in abundance in the industry.

Fertilizers was the significant application segment in 2017 and accounted for around 54% of the overall market revenue. Increasing demand for improved quality of crop and rising population globally are likely to boost market over the foreseeable period. Rising concerns about high crop yield and excellent food quality from agricultural sector are expected to propel fertilizer market growth, which, in turn, is likely to trigger sulfuric acid market.

The Asia-Pacific region was the largest market for sulfuric acid, in terms of value and volume, in 2017. The large market size of Asia-Pacific is due to shifting of manufacturing facilities by big market player from mature market like Europe and North America to Asia pacific and Middle East & African region. The big players prefer investing in these regions because they offer wide range of market penetration opportunities due to the presence of natural resources reserves like mineral deposits and crude oil and abundant availability of workforce and consumers. Rising demand for Sulfuric acid from the Philippines and Indonesia is expected to boost Asia Pacific regional market over the forecast period.

Request for Discount : https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/10256

DuPont, AkzoNobel N.V., BASF SE, Agrium Inc., PVS Chemical Solution, and Chemtrade Logistics, Zhejiang Jiahua Energy Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Akzonobel N.V., Valero Energy, Solvay, The Mosaic, Lucite International, Climax Molybdenum, Tampa Electric are key players included in the sulfuric acid market.

Scope ofÂ the Global Sulfuric Acid Market:

Global Sulfuric Acid Market by Raw Material:

Elemental Sulfur

Base Metal Smelters

Pyrite Ore

Others

Global Sulfuric Acid Market by Application:

Fertilizers

Chemical Manufacturing

Metal Processing

Petroleum Refining

Textile Industry

Automotive

Pulp & Paper

Other

Sulfuric Acid Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Key Player Analysed in the Global Sulfuric Acid Market:

DuPont

AkzoNobel N.V.

BASF SE

Agrium Inc.

PVS Chemical Solution

Chemtrade Logistics

Zhejiang Jiahua Energy Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Akzonobel N.V.

Valero Energy

Solvay

The Mosaic

Lucite International

Climax Molybdenum

Tampa Electric