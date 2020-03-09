Substation Monitoring System Market Current Scenario with Future Forecast by 2027 – ABB, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Cisco Systems, Eaton

Global Substation Monitoring System Market – Scope of the Report

Substation Monitoring System Industry covering Key Business Segments and Wide Scope Geographies to Analyzed Market Data.

The demand for substation monitoring system is rapidly gaining traction with the improvements in IoT-based communication networks and technological advancements. The growing popularity of wireless communication technology for online monitoring purposes in remote electrical substation. The increasing need to reduce the transmission and distribution loss in countries such as China and India is likely to fuel the market growth in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period. Key players are focusing on various strategies such as contracts, agreements, product launches, and expansion to stay ahead in the industry.

Within the Substation Monitoring System market, various regions are observed to exhibit different growth trends. North America hold the largest share of the total Substation Monitoring System market. While the regions such as Europe and APAC are expected to exhibit high growth along with the increasing growth in industrial and Electronics and Semiconductor sector.

The Major Key Market Players: ABB Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd, Cisco Systems, Inc., Eaton Corporation, General Electric Company, NovaTech, LLC, Schneider Electric SE, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc., Sentient Energy, Inc., Siemens AG

The report profiles the key players in the industry along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Substation Monitoring System market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The substation monitoring system market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the aging infrastructure coupled with demands for reduction in T&D losses. Besides investments by the government is another factor fueling the growth of the substation monitoring system market. However, the installation of wireless sensor networks involves high capital expenditure, and this factor may hamper market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, demand for renewable energy projects is likely to provide growth opportunities for the players of the substation monitoring system market in the future.

The global substation monitoring system market is segmented on the basis of component, communication technology, sector, and industry vertical. By component, the market is segmented into hardware and software. Based on communication technology, the market is segmented as wireless and wired. On the basis of the sector, the market is segmented as transmission and distribution. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as steel, oil and gas, transportation, utility, and mining.

The report analyzes factors affecting the Substation Monitoring System market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Substation Monitoring System in these regions.

