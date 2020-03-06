Substation Monitoring System Market 2020 Illuminated by New Report -ABB Ltd.,CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd,Cisco Systems, Inc.

The Substation Monitoring System Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Substation Monitoring System market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The demand for substation monitoring system is rapidly gaining traction with the improvements in IoT-based communication networks and technological advancements. The growing popularity of wireless communication technology for online monitoring purposes in remote electrical substation. The increasing need to reduce the transmission and distribution loss in countries such as China and India is likely to fuel the market growth in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period. Key players are focusing on various strategies such as contracts, agreements, product launches, and expansion to stay ahead in the industry.

Top Key Players:-ABB Ltd.,CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd,Cisco Systems, Inc.,Eaton Corporation,General Electric Company,NovaTech, LLC,Schneider Electric SE,Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc.,Sentient Energy, Inc.,Siemens AG

The substation monitoring system market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the aging infrastructure coupled with demands for reduction in T&D losses. Besides investments by the government is another factor fueling the growth of the substation monitoring system market. However, the installation of wireless sensor networks involves high capital expenditure, and this factor may hamper market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, demand for renewable energy projects is likely to provide growth opportunities for the players of the substation monitoring system market in the future.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Substation Monitoring System industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global substation monitoring system market is segmented on the basis of component, communication technology, sector, and industry vertical. By component, the market is segmented into hardware and software. Based on communication technology, the market is segmented as wireless and wired. On the basis of the sector, the market is segmented as transmission and distribution. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as steel, oil and gas, transportation, utility, and mining.

The report analyzes factors affecting Substation Monitoring System market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Substation Monitoring System market in these regions

