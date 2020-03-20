Substance Abuse Treatment Market: Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players (2019 – 2025)

Assessment of the Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market

Competitive Assessment

Regional Assessment

End-use Industry

companies profiled in the global substance abuse treatment market are Alkermes, Allergan PLC, Indivior PLC, Noramco (part of SK Capital Partners), and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Other players include Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Mallinckrodt plc, BioCorRx, Inc., and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

The global substance abuse treatment market has been segmented as follows:

Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market, by Treatment Type

Drug Abuse Treatment Methadone Buprenorphine Naltexone

Nicotine Addiction Treatment Total NRT therapy Varenicline Bupropion

Alcohol Addiction Treatment Acamprosate Disulphirum Naltrexone Benzodiazepines (BZD)



Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Others (Online Sales)

Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Australia & New Zealand India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



