Subscriber Identity Module Market Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Key Vendors, Drivers and Forecast 2027

Global subscriber identity module market is expected to register a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing adoption of IoT devices & associated technology coupled with increasing levels of mobile phone subscribers globally.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global subscriber identity module market are Bartronics India Limited, Eastcompeace Technology Co., Ltd, Etisalat Services Holding, Gemalto NV, Giesecke+Devrient GmbH, SOLACIA INC., IDEMIA, Kona I, Watchdata, Wuhan Tianyu Information, XH Smart Tech (china) Co., Ltd., DTT, Deutsche Telekom AG, Infineon Technologies AG, NTT DOCOMO, INC., Sierra Wireless, STMicroelectronics among others.

This report studies Global Subscriber Identity Module Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

Conducts Overall Global Subscriber Identity Module Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Subscriber Identity Module Market By Type (Full-Size, Mini-SIM, Micro-SIM, Nano-SIM, eUICC), Technology (LTE/4G, GSM/EDGE, WCDMA/HSPA), Encryption Type (DES, 3DES, AES), Applications (Smartphones, Cellphones, Others), End-User (Domestic, Special), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Subscriber identity module (SIM), also known as subscriber identification module is a type of chipset integrated into various devices & smartphones containing the unique international mobile subscriber identity (IMSI) number and associated identifiers so that the users of the chipset can be authenticated over their devices.

Rapid digitalization across the various industry verticals resulting in greater utilization of these products, this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Planned commercialization of 5G over the several regions of the world, is expected to have a positive effect on the market

Increased penetration of 4G network offerings caused by a reduction in tariff of owning and maintaining a smartphone, is expected to drive the growth of the market

Advancements in technology resulting in increased smartphone providers offering more than one functionality of SIM cards in phones, is also expected to have a positive impact on the market growth

Lack of operability as storage devices due to its minimalistic storage capabilities resulting in lower adoption from devices other than smartphones, is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Lack of devices that can help in the functionality of SIM cards as memory storage devices resulting in lower adoption of the product, this factor is hindering the growth of the market

In February 2019, Deutsche Telekom AG announced the launch of an integrated SIM (Subscriber Identity Module) for IoT applications in the European and U.S. region. The product “nuSIM” reduces the need for having a physical structure present in the IoT devices as it does not require the presence of a physical SIM card, instead providing similar functions in the chipset of the device. The technology will increase the energy efficiency of devices requiring lower focus on the SIM card functionality.

In September 2017, OT-Morpho announced changing their name after the completion of the merger between Safran Group’s “Identity & Security” division known as “Morpho” and “Oberthur Technologies” which will now be known as “IDEMIA”. The combined group’s capability will provide their customers with renewed services over a secure network infrastructure.

Global subscriber identity module market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of subscriber identity module market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

What will the Global Subscriber Identity Module Market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

The report includes the complete segmentation displayed above across all above mentioned countries

All products covered in the Global Subscriber Identity Module Market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth It provides five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

