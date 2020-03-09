Submarine Power Cable Market Estimated to Boost in Near Future 2027 with Key Players – Furukawa Electric, HENGTONG GROUP, Jiangsu Zhongtian

Global Submarine Power Cable Market – Scope of the Report

The submarine power cables are used for transmission of electricity generated using offshore wind power generating facilities. The ongoing expansion of offshore oil and gas platforms and the rise in deployment of offshore wind farms are contributing towards the growth of the submarine power cable market during the forecast period. Rapid investments from government & private players and stringent regulatory initiatives to integrate an energy-efficient operational environment drive the industry growth during the forecast period.

Within the Submarine Power Cable market, various regions are observed to exhibit different growth trends. North America hold the largest share of the total Submarine Power Cable market. While the regions such as Europe and APAC are expected to exhibit high growth along with the increasing growth in industrial and Electronics and Semiconductor sector.

The Major Key Market Players: Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., HENGTONG GROUP CO., LTD., Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co. Ltd. (ZTT), KEI Industries Limited, LS Cable & System Ltd., Nexans SA, NKT A/S, Prysmian Group, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., TELE-FONIKA Kable S.A.

The report profiles the key players in the industry along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Submarine Power Cable market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The submarine power cable market is forecasted to grow rapidly in the period 2018 to 2027 on account of various driving factors such as increasing fund flow to develop sustainable electrical infrastructure, coupled with various positive regulatory reforms. However, complex authorization procedures often lead to delays, thereby hindering the growth of the submarine power cable market. On the other hand, increasing intercountry transmission networks for underwater power supply offers lucrative growth prospects for the key players involved in the submarine power cable market during the forecast period.

The global submarine power cable market is segmented on the basis of type, conductor material, voltage, and application. By type, the market is segmented as multicore and single core. Based on conductor material, the market is segmented as copper and aluminum. On the basis of the voltage, the market is segmented as high voltage and medium voltage. The market on the basis of the application is classified as offshore oil & gas, offshore wind power generation, and inter-country & island connection.

The report analyzes factors affecting the Submarine Power Cable market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Submarine Power Cable in these regions.

