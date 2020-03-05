Submarine Cable Systems Market 2020 Top Companies, Trends, Business Opportunities, Segmentation Analysis, Demand and Forecast 2026

Market Overview

Submarine cables play a critical role in globally interconnected networks, carrying about 99 % of international communications traffic. A submarine communications cable is a cable laid on the sea bed between land-based stations to carry telecommunication signals across stretches of ocean and sea. Submarine cables use fiber-optic technology, whereby information is encoded onto waves of light transmitted by lasers across thin glass fibers.

Cable construction in Submarine has picked up in recent years. For instance, more cable was deployed in 2017 over 100,000 kilometers than in all of 2014–2016. There were approximately 378 submarine cables in service as of early 2019, traversing roughly 1.2 million kilometers, connecting virtually all countries with a coastline.

In the U.S., cables, and cable landings are under the jurisdiction of the Federal Communications Commission and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (National Environmental Policy Act of 1969. The U.S. Department of State also has a role. Cable Landing License is required to land a submarine cable in the U.S.

The global submarine cable systems market size was worth USD YY million in 2019 and is estimated to reach USD YY million by 2026, at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Sharp growth in demand for data, fueled by bandwidth-intensive applications such as video and proliferation of cloud-based services, has driven a considerable uptick in global submarine cable deployments. Rising internet and telecom subscriptions, growing internet traffic worldwide and increasing investments globally in submarine cables are the major driving factors for the market growth worldwide.

Increasing investments globally in submarine cables is the major factor impacting market growth worldwide. For instance, over 2019–2021, more than 50 submarine projects have been proposed so far, worth a total investment of USD 7.2 billion. About 30% of the expected deployments will be in the Pacific region, with many projects aiming to increase capacity between Asia, Australia, and the United States. The region with the next-largest amount of activity is the Atlantic, with 21 % of the planned investment, and then the Indian Ocean, which is expected to see about 17% of the investment in coming years. Multilateral development banks, such as the World Bank, also fund some submarine projects. Most of the USD 3.2 billion funded through development banks has been devoted to connecting African nations.

Difficulty in repairing operations of deepwater cables and high installation cost are the restraints hindering the market growth. Currently, 99% of the data traffic that is crossing oceans is carried by undersea cables. However, a typical multi-terabit, transoceanic submarine cable system costs several hundred million dollars to construct.

Market Segmentation

By application, the submarine cable systems market is classified into power cables and communication cables. The global submarine cable systems by application segment market size was worth USD XX million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. A submarine power cable is a transmission cable for carrying electric power below the surface of the water. Power cables market is expected to grow at the highest rate in the forecast period.

Rising interest for electric energy on islands and maintaining up nearby electric energy generation plants has prompted the substantial production of submarine power cables to exchange power from the mainland to primary grids. Therefore, the requirement to connect new renewable sources to main grids and confirm the consistency of power supply to isolated islands will continue to boost the demand for high- and extra-high-voltage submarine power cables during the forecast period.

Companies are focusing to invest in submarine power cable systems. For instance, LS Cable & System inks invested USD 100 million deal to supply submarine power cables to Taiwan. The Korean industrial company said it had agreed with Orsted to supply submarine power cables to offshore wind farms in Changhua, a city in central Taiwan, and put them in place by 2022.

By services, the submarine cable systems market is segmented into maintenance, installation and commissioning and upgrades. The global submarine cable systems by services segment market size was worth USD XX million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Natural disasters and faulty lines and are broadly directing the requirement for submarine cable system upgrade services. This latest upgrade enables to meet those demands and to provide end-users with scalable solutions for the future. For instance, In June 2018, SEACOM, has upgraded its SEACOM submarine cable system from its Southern and Eastern African coastline landings into Europe at a total capacity of 1.5Tbps. The current upgrade is adding 500G of new capacity on the SEACOM submarine cable system, after a previous upgrade of 500G.

By component, the submarine cable systems market is divided into wet plant products and dry plant products

Geographical Analysis

The Asia Pacific submarine cable systems by application segment market size was worth USD XX million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to grow with high CAGR during the forecast period due to the major investments being made in the offshore wind sector. China is expected to be the largest market for submarine systems in the Asia Pacific region due to the major investments in the offshore wind sector. For instance, In January 2019, Beijing-based China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) expressed its intention to invest in a submarine cable connecting the Kingdom and Hong Kong.

Governments and companies in Asia pacific are concentrating and investing to launch data centers. For instance, The Taiwanese government plans to invest around USD 23 billion to increase the amount of renewable energy generated in the nation from the current 5 percent of all energy generated there to 20 percent by 2025. Adding to this, In July 2019, China Mobile International has launched the Singapore data center. The facility connects directly to CMI’s local ring in Singapore and Asia Pacific submarine systems such as the SJC, APG, and SJC2, as well as to SMW5 that bridges Europe with Asia – China Mobile owns parts of these submarine cable systems.

The North America submarine cable systems by application segment market size was worth USD XX million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. North America is dominating the global Submarine Cable Systems market in 2018 and estimated to hold the largest market size over the forecast period 2019-2026. Most of the big companies in North America are investing massively. Since 1990, nearly USD 48 billion has been invested in submarine cables, with almost half of that focused on the Americas. For instance, in recent years, major web companies, such as Google, Facebook, Microsoft, and Amazon have increasingly invested in their own cables, outpacing the traditional Internet backbone providers.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the major players include Huawei Marine, Nexans, Hengtong, JDR Cable Systems Ltd, Tele-Fonika Kable, Gentex, Corning Inc., Norddeutsche Seekabelwerke GmbH, Okonite, Sumitomo Electric, TE Subcom, NEC and Alcatel Submarine Networks.

The three largest companies offering to build submarine cables are Alcatel Submarine Networks of Alcatel-Lucent, based in France; TE SubCom of TE Connectivity, out of Switzerland; and NEC Corporation of Japan. These companies tend to dominate the larger international systems, with TE SubCom having a sizeable lead in the market in terms of a number of systems and miles of fiber laid.

Smaller and mid-size submarine communications companies tend to focus on smaller projects in their own regions, with the exception of Huawei Marine, the fourth-largest provider, which has produced six projects in recent years, mostly in Africa.

Many suppliers also participate in projects for offshore oil and gas projects, undersea electrical cables, and other marine infrastructure.

