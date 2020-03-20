Sublimation Printing Equipment Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2016 – 2026

Sublimation printing is a digital printing technology that enables the reproduction of various customized and personalized color prints/ images to various specially coated surfaces including plastics, films, woods, textiles, ceramics, metals etc. In sublimation printing process, the solid printing dye is sublimated into a gas at high temperatures and is exposed to the surface to be printed. The gas thus formed penetrates the polymeric surface, creating permanent bonds with it. This process gives high resolution and permanent coloration to the exposed surface, which is highly resistive to peeling and cracking off surface of the material. Due to this, sublimation printing is increasingly being utilized across various industries to give highly durable, aesthetic and distinct prints on various kind of products such as mugs, fashion wear and sportswear, technical textile, ceramic tiles and others.

Growing popularity of sublimation printing, due to its ability to reproduce premium quality images on different product surfaces at low operational costs, is expected to drive the global sublimation printing equipment market over the forecast period of 2016-2026.

Sublimation Printing Equipment Market: Drivers & Restraints

During the recent years, various versatile sublimation printing equipment are introduced in the market which can be utilized to effectively print numerous products such as apparel, mugs, mouse pads, plaques, trophies, signage, etc. Due to growing demand for different consumer products with aesthetic visual graphics, coupled with requirement of effective and low cost printing technology, global sublimation printing equipment market is expected to register high growth rate over the forecast period. Apparel and garments industry is one of the largest end-use sector for sublimation printing. Frequently changing fashion trends are also expected to contribute significantly to the global sublimation printing equipment market.

However, the primary limitation with the sublimation printing is that the surface to be coted must be composed of polymers that can withstand temperatures in the range of 400ºF-450ºF without melting.

Sublimation printing equipment manufacturers across the globe are involved in increasing productivity of their machines, such as by developing larger and efficient presses with smaller downtime. All such developments on technological front are expected to contribute to the global sublimation equipment market through the forecast period.

Sublimation Printing Equipment Market: Segmentation

The sublimation equipment market is segmented on the basis of product, end-use and region.

On the basis of product, the global sublimation printing equipment market is segmented as the following:

Printers Small format (Print width < 42”) Large format (Print width > 42”) Heat Presses Flat Press Clam-shell Swing-sway Mug Press Cap Press Combination Press Large Format Calender

Consumables Sublimation Dye/ Inks Sublimation Transfer Paper



On the basis of end use, the global sublimation printing equipment market is segmented into,

Apparel

Signage

Promotional products

Awards and Photo gifts

Sporting goods

Technical Textiles

Others

Sublimation Printing Equipment Market: Regional outlook

The global sublimation printing equipment market is segmented into seven key regions namely North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa and Japan. APEJ is expected to remain a key market for sublimation printing equipment throughout the forecast period. Western Europe, due to major demand from apparel industry, is also expected to contribute significantly to the global sublimation equipment market between 2016 and 2026.

Sublimation Printing Equipment Market: Key Players

The key players in the global sublimation printing equipment market are Epson America Inc., Sawgrass Inc., Guangzhou JD Digital Technology Co., Ltd., SEFA, HOTRONIX, Geo Knight & Co Inc. Jet Stream Digital and others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types and applications.