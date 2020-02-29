Styrenic Polymers Market : In-Depth Market Research Report 2019-2025

The global Styrenic Polymers market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Styrenic Polymers market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Styrenic Polymers market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Styrenic Polymers market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Styrenic Polymers market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Kraton Corporation

Bayer Material Science

Lanxess

RTP Company

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

Nova Chemicals

ENI

LG Chem

Ashland

BASF

Styrolution Group

Ineos Group

Asahi Kasei

CCP Composites

Chi Mei

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Polystyrene (PS)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN)

Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene (MBS)

Methacrylate Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (MABS)

Styrene Methyl-Methacrylate (SMMA)

Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS)

Styrene Ethylene Butylene Styrene (SEBS)

Others

Segment by Application

Medical

Building and Construction

Electrical and Electronics

Automotive Industry

Consumer Goods

Other

Each market player encompassed in the Styrenic Polymers market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Styrenic Polymers market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

