Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market by Product Type, With Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share and Growth Rate by 2026 | Kraton, Dynasol, Kuraray

Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market size | Industry Segment by Applications ( Paving, Roofing, Personal Care, Packaging & Industrial Adhesives, Footwear Industry), by Type ( Styrene Butadiene Styrene, Styrene Isoprene Styrene, Hydrogenated Styrenic Block Copolymer), Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2026.

Los Angles United States, March 2020: The Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

The new report offers a powerful combination of latest, in-depth research studies on the Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) market. The authors of the report are highly experienced analysts and possess deep market knowledge. Some of the key players operating in this Report are: Kraton, Dynasol, Kuraray, Asahi Kasei, Kumho Petrochemical, LG Chem, TSRC, Chi Mei .

This report researches the worldwide Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBCs) are high-performance thermoplastic elastomers engineered to improve the performance capabilities of a broad range of end products and applications. SBC is primarily classified into three types, namely styrene-butadiene-styrene block copolymers (SBS), styrene-isoprene-styrene block copolymers (SIS) and styrene-ethylene-butylene-styrene block copolymers (SEBS).

The rising consumption rates of SBC in the healthcare industry is estimated to be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market.The characteristics such as biodegradability, low drug absorption, high resilience, toughness, optical clarity, and process stability drives the demand for SBCs in the healthcare sector. These copolymers are increasingly used as substitutes of PVC in many tubing applications. Innovations and advancements in the medical sector and the increasing need for enhanced bio-degradable thermoplastic elastomers to manufacture medical bags, medical tubing, and syringes are driving the adoption of SBC in the medical sector.

APAC is estimated to be the major revenue contributor of the SBC market throughout the forecast period. The rise of China as a key manufacturer in the footwear segment and high infrastructural activities in APAC are the factors driving the demand for SBC. Also, the rise in consumption of baby diapers due to rise in the total birth rate will propel the market growth in APAC

Global Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) market size will increase to 11700 Million US$ by 2026, from 7060 Million US$ in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC).

Factors that are responsible for propelling the market growth are looked upon in this research study. Authors of the report has also touched on the major challenges and threats to the overall growth to make the participants aware of the future risks. Current and future Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) market trends that are estimated to impact the market growth are mentioned in the report. The report has also sketched out critical parameters like Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) pricing, distribution, consumption, profit margin, supply, and revenue.

Market Segmentation:

Key Players:

Kraton, Dynasol, Kuraray, Asahi Kasei, Kumho Petrochemical, LG Chem, TSRC, Chi Mei

Segment by Types:

Styrene Butadiene Styrene, Styrene Isoprene Styrene, Hydrogenated Styrenic Block Copolymer

Segment by Applications:

Paving, Roofing, Personal Care, Packaging & Industrial Adhesives, Footwear Industry

Regional Growth

The report offers in-depth analysis of key regional and country-level Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) markets, taking into account their market size, CAGR, market potential, future developments, and other significant parameters.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

✒ Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size and CAGR of the global Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) market in 2026?

• Which product will gain the highest demand in the global Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) market?

• Which application could show the best growth in the global Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) market?

• What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in future?

• Which players will lead the global Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) market in the coming years?

• Which region will gain the largest share of the global Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) market?

Research Methodology

✒ Data triangulation and market breakdown

✒ Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

✒ Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

✒ Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

