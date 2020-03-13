Styrene Market 2020-2026 emerging industry trends focuses on growth factors by major players Bayer MaterialScience, CNPC, Dow Chemical

“

Growth forecast on “ Styrene Market size | Industry Segment by Applications ( Packaging, Construction), by Type ( Polystyrene, EPS, ABS, SBR, UPR, Thermoplastic Elastomers, Others), Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Styrene Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2026.

Los Angles United States, March 2020: The Styrene market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Styrene Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Styrene market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

The new report offers a powerful combination of latest, in-depth research studies on the Styrene market. The authors of the report are highly experienced analysts and possess deep market knowledge. Some of the key players operating in this Report are: Bayer MaterialScience, CNPC, Dow Chemical, Lyondell Basell Chemical, Nova Chemicals, Shell Chemicals, Americas Styrenics, BASF, Chevron Phillips Chemical, LG Chem, Mitsubishi Chemical .

This report researches the worldwide Styrene market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Styrene breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Styrene, also known by the names of “phenylethene”, “vinyl benzene” or “ethenylbenzene”, is a colorless oily organic compound and a derivative of benzene. Styrene evaporates easily and serves as a precursor to polystyrene and several other copolymers. It occurs naturally in small quantities in different foods and plants and is also found in coal tar.

The global demand for styrene has been witnessing high growth on account of the emerging packaging and construction industry which has led to increasing demand for infrastructure facilities and consumer goods, especially in emerging regions such as Asia Pacific. The overall global production of styrene has been relocating to emerging economies, while developed industrialized regions such as Western Europe and the U.S. have considerably reduced their production capacities over the past few years. This trend occurred on account of the previous excessive increase in production at a time when the global demand for styrene rose at less dynamic rates or even declined during the global recession in 2008 – 09. Recent jump in benzene prices have led to various styrene manufacturers increasing the cost of their styrene products. Moreover, the collision of seasonally strong demand and low inventories with reduced styrene supply from propylene oxide/styrene monomer (POSM) facilities has further propelled styrene prices.

Global Styrene market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2026, from xx Million US$ in 2019, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Styrene.

Factors that are responsible for propelling the market growth are looked upon in this research study. Authors of the report has also touched on the major challenges and threats to the overall growth to make the participants aware of the future risks. Current and future Styrene market trends that are estimated to impact the market growth are mentioned in the report. The report has also sketched out critical parameters like Styrene pricing, distribution, consumption, profit margin, supply, and revenue.

Market Segmentation:

Key Players:

Segment by Types:

Polystyrene, EPS, ABS, SBR, UPR, Thermoplastic Elastomers, Others

Segment by Applications:

Packaging, Construction

Regional Growth

The report offers in-depth analysis of key regional and country-level Styrene markets, taking into account their market size, CAGR, market potential, future developments, and other significant parameters.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

✒ Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size and CAGR of the global Styrene market in 2026?

• Which product will gain the highest demand in the global Styrene market?

• Which application could show the best growth in the global Styrene market?

• What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in future?

• Which players will lead the global Styrene market in the coming years?

• Which region will gain the largest share of the global Styrene market?

Research Methodology

✒ Data triangulation and market breakdown

✒ Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

✒ Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

✒ Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

Table of Contents

Global Styrene Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Styrene Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Styrene Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Polystyrene

1.4.3 EPS

1.4.4 ABS

1.4.5 SBR

1.4.6 UPR

1.4.7 Thermoplastic Elastomers

1.4.8 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Styrene Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Packaging

1.5.3 Construction

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Styrene Production

2.1.1 Global Styrene Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Styrene Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Styrene Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Styrene Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Styrene Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Styrene Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Styrene Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Styrene Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Styrene Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Styrene Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Styrene Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Styrene Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Styrene Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Styrene Production by Regions

4.1 Global Styrene Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Styrene Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Styrene Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Styrene Production

4.2.2 United States Styrene Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Styrene Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Styrene Production

4.3.2 Europe Styrene Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Styrene Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Styrene Production

4.4.2 China Styrene Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Styrene Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Styrene Production

4.5.2 Japan Styrene Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Styrene Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Styrene Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Styrene Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Styrene Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Styrene Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Styrene Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Styrene Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Styrene Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Styrene Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Styrene Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Styrene Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Styrene Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Styrene Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Styrene Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Styrene Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Styrene Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Styrene Revenue by Type

6.3 Styrene Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Styrene Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Styrene Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Styrene Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Bayer MaterialScience

8.1.1 Bayer MaterialScience Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Styrene

8.1.4 Styrene Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 CNPC

8.2.1 CNPC Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Styrene

8.2.4 Styrene Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Dow Chemical

8.3.1 Dow Chemical Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Styrene

8.3.4 Styrene Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Lyondell Basell Chemical

8.4.1 Lyondell Basell Chemical Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Styrene

8.4.4 Styrene Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Nova Chemicals

8.5.1 Nova Chemicals Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Styrene

8.5.4 Styrene Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Shell Chemicals

8.6.1 Shell Chemicals Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Styrene

8.6.4 Styrene Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Americas Styrenics

8.7.1 Americas Styrenics Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Styrene

8.7.4 Styrene Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 BASF

8.8.1 BASF Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Styrene

8.8.4 Styrene Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Chevron Phillips Chemical

8.9.1 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Styrene

8.9.4 Styrene Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 LG Chem

8.10.1 LG Chem Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Styrene

8.10.4 Styrene Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Mitsubishi Chemical

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Styrene Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Styrene Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Styrene Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Styrene Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Styrene Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Styrene Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Styrene Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Styrene Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Styrene Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Styrene Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Styrene Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Styrene Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Styrene Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Styrene Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Styrene Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Styrene Upstream Market

11.1.1 Styrene Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Styrene Raw Material

11.1.3 Styrene Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Styrene Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Styrene Distributors

11.5 Styrene Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

