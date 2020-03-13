Styrene Industry 2020 | Analysis By Top Players Alpek SAB DE CV, Ashland Inc, Ineos Group AG, Nova Chemicals Corporation

The Business Research Company’s Styrene Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The styrene market consists of sales of styrene and related services used for making synthetic rubber, resins, and plastics and improving drying oils. Styrene is a colorless, gritty organic compound derived from benzene. Styrene is readily evaporated and also used as a precursor to polystyrene and several other copolymers. Styrene is a fragrant liquid used for making synthetic rubber, resins, and plastics and improving drying oils.

The increasing health and environmental concerns due to the usage of styrene limits the demand for styrene. Styrene industry is primarily used in the production of plastics and other resins. Short-term exposure to styrene in humans is known to result in mucous membrane and eye irritation, and gastrointestinal effects whereas long-term exposure to styrene results in effects on the central nervous system (CNS), such as headache, fatigue, weakness, and depression, CSN dysfunction, hearing loss, and peripheral neuropathy.

Styrene Market, Segmentation

By Type

Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) Expanded polystyrene (EPS) Polystyrene (PS) Others

By Application

Automotive Construction Packaging consumer goods Others

Executive Summary Styrene Market Characteristics Styrene Market Size And Growth Styrene Market Segmentation Styrene Market Regional And Country Analysis

Styrene Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Global Styrene Market Styrene Market Trends And Strategies Styrene Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis Appendix

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Styrene market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the Styrene market are Alpek SAB DE CV, Ashland Inc, Ineos Group AG, Nova Chemicals Corporation, Bayer Material science, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, ENI S.p.A.,, INEOS Styrolution Holding Ltd., Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC) and Total S.A.

