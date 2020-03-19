Structural Adhesives Market Reviewed in a New Study

In 2018, the market size of Structural Adhesives Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Structural Adhesives .

This report studies the global market size of Structural Adhesives , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Structural Adhesives Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Structural Adhesives history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Structural Adhesives market, the following companies are covered:

competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein type and end-use industry segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global structural adhesives market by segmenting it in terms of type, end-use industry and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and future demand for structural adhesives in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual type and end-use industry segments of the market in every region.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global structural adhesives market. The global market is dominated by large-sized players. Key players in the market include Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H.B. Fuller Company, and 3M. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated market size (in terms of value and volume) of the global structural adhesives market for the base year 2017 and forecast for the period from 2018 to 2026. The market size and forecast for each segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.

Global Structural Adhesives Market, by Type

Epoxy

Acrylic

Urethane

Cyanoacrylate

Others (Includes Silicon, Vinyl Acetate, and Anaerobic Adhesives)

Global Structural Adhesives Market, by End-use Industry

Automotive

Building & Construction

Aerospace

Marine

Wind energy

Others (Includes Sporting Goods, Furniture, Electronics)

Global Structural Adhesives Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and key market developments

Analysis of products and applications, in which structural adhesives are used

Identification of key factors useful for building a roadmap of upcoming opportunities for the structural adhesives market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global structural adhesives market between 2018 and 2026

Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market

Porters’ five forces analysis that highlights the power of buyers and suppliers operating in the global structural adhesives market

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Structural Adhesives product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Structural Adhesives , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Structural Adhesives in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Structural Adhesives competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Structural Adhesives breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Structural Adhesives market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Structural Adhesives sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.