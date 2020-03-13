Description

This report provides insight into the current market scenario, structure and practices.

Market landscape and market scenario includes:

• Current market size estimate

• Revenues by players – Top 5 Companies

• Market size by product categories

• Market size by regions/country

Market structure details the value chain, Players’ presence across products, market trends, distribution practices and pricing.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3645720

The report also provides a snapshot of key competition, past market trends with forecast over the next 5 years, anticipated growth rates and the principal factors driving and impacting growth

Analysis and market data has been derived through secondary and primary sources.

Segmentation in the report

By Technology:

1. Solvent-Based

2. Water-Based

By Resins:

1. Polyurethane

2. Acrylic

3. MMA

4. Cyanoacrylate

Companies covered in the report are:

1. Henkel AG & Co. KGAA

2. Sika AG

3. 3M

4. Dupont (Dowdupont)

5. Huntsman International LLC.

6. Illinois Tool Works Inc.

7. Arkema (Bostik)

8. H.B. Fuller

9. Ashland

10. Lord Corporation

11. Mapei S.P.A

12. Hubei Huitian New Materials Co., Ltd.

13. Scott Bader Company Ltd.

14. Permabond LLC.

15. Scigrip

16. L&L Products

17. Master Bond Inc.

18. Parson Adhesives, Inc.

19. Delo Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGAA

20. Dymax Corporation

21. Hernon Manufacturing Inc.

22. Weicon GmbH & Co. Kg

23. Panacol-Elosol GmbH

24. Uniseal, Inc.

25. Riëd B.V.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/structural-adhesives-market-analysis-global-and-regional-industry-forecast-2019-2024

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Scope and Segmental Definition

1.2. Assumptions & Limitation

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach & Data Sources

2.2. Forecasting Model

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Analyst’s Insights

3.2. Top Line Market estimation

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

4. Market Forces

4.1. Key Industry Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

4.2. Industry Trends

5. Market Outlook by Technology (Current size & future market estimates)

5.1. Solvent-Based

5.2. Water-Based

6. Market Outlook by Resins (Current size & future market estimates)

6.1. Polyurethane

6.2. Acrylic

6.3. MMA

6.4. Cyanoacrylate

7. Market Outlook by Application (Current size & future market estimates)

7.1. Building & Construction

7.2. Automotive

7.3. Wind Energy

7.4. Aerospace

7.5. Wind Energy

7.6. Marine

7.7. Rail

7.8. Others

8. Market Outlook by Regions (Current size & future market estimates)

8.1. North America

8.1.1. U.S.

8.1.2. Canada

8.2. Europe

8.1.3. Mexico

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Germany

8.2.2. France

8.2.3. UK

8.2.4. Italy

8.2.5. Russia

8.2.6. Turkey

8.2.7. Rest of Europe

8.3. Asia Pacific

8.3.1. Japan

8.3.2. China

8.3.3. India

8.3.4. South Korea

8.3.5. Indonesia

8.3.6. Thailand

8.3.7. Vietnam

8.3.8. Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4. South America

8.4.1. Brazil

8.4.2. Argentina

8.4.3. Rest of South America

8.5. Middle East & Africa

8.5.1. Saudi Arabia

8.5.2. Africa

8.5.3. Rest of Middle East & Africa

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Market Share/Market Ranking Analysis

9.2. Competitive Market Scenario (New Product Innovations, Key Strategic Moves & Partnerships, Start-ups Ecosystem)

10. Company Profiles Includes: Company Overview, Product & Services Offerings, Financials (only for listed companies), New Developments and Innovation)

10.1. Henkel AG & Co. KGAA

10.2. Sika AG

10.3. 3M

10.4. Dupont (Dowdupont)

10.5. Huntsman International LLC.

10.6. Illinois Tool Works Inc.

10.7. Arkema (Bostik)

10.8. H.B. Fuller

10.9. Ashland

10.10. Lord Corporation

10.11. Mapei S.P.A

10.12. Hubei Huitian New Materials Co., Ltd.

10.13. Scott Bader Company Ltd.

10.14. Permabond LLC.

10.15. Scigrip

10.16. L&L Products

10.17. Master Bond Inc.

10.18. Parson Adhesives, Inc.

10.19. Delo Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGAA

10.20. Dymax Corporation

10.21. Hernon Manufacturing Inc.

10.22. Weicon GmbH & Co. Kg

10.23. Panacol-Elosol GmbH

10.24. Uniseal, Inc.

10.25. Riëd B.V.

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3645720

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Links:

https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3645720

https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/3645720