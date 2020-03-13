Structural Adhesives Market 2020 Trends, Innovation, Growth Opportunities, Demand, Application, Top Companies and Industry Forecast 2026 | HENKEL, ASHLAND, SIKA

“

Growth forecast on “ Structural Adhesives Market size | Industry Segment by Applications ( Wind Energy, Marine, Rail, Aerospace), by Type ( Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Methyl Methacrylate, Cyanoacrylate), Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Structural Adhesives Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2026.

Los Angles United States, March 2020: The Structural Adhesives market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Structural Adhesives Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Structural Adhesives market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

The new report offers a powerful combination of latest, in-depth research studies on the Structural Adhesives market. The authors of the report are highly experienced analysts and possess deep market knowledge. Some of the key players operating in this Report are: HENKEL, ASHLAND, SIKA, ARKEMA, 3M, DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY, LORD CORPORATION, ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS, SCOTT BADER .

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/645920/global-structural-adhesives-market

This report researches the worldwide Structural Adhesives market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Structural Adhesives breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Structural adhesives provide strength and a durable bond with wide applications, mainly in construction, automotive, aerospace, and marine and wind energy.

Structural adhesives market will witness growth owing to its unique ability to offer exceptional bond strength and fast curing speed for dissimilar and similar substrates in the automobile industry. The product is formulated to lower the vehicle weight and improve the safety & performance. Product manufacturers make special performance products for automobile applications, used for interior and exterior applications of vehicles such as deck lid flanges, hoods, interior dashboards, doors, and roof panels. Increasing per capita income and improved living standards amongst youth in emerging economies has propelled the automobile market since the economic downturn. Increasing awareness about fuel economy and light weight vehicles will bolster the overall structural adhesives market.

Another important driving factor for structural adhesives market is its extensive usage for bonding helicopter and aircraft’s components, and airframes. It provides high quality finish for crucial aircraft fabrication applications such as for engine components to curtail vibrations, edge, and core filling materials for reinforcement on structural components and primary substrates, and honeycomb sandwich panels bonding for rigid interior panels and to reduce weight. Increasing disposable income, global tourism trend, and reduced air fares due to competition among air liners has led to affordable air travelling that will drive the aerospace industry throughout the forecast spell. With the advent of modern warfare technologies, increasing military expenditure to build heavily equipped, highly maneuverable, and lethal fighter planes will also positively influence the global structural adhesives market in the near future.

Asia Pacific was the largest regional market and accounted for 45.0% of total consumption in 2017. Major structural adhesive consumers in the region include China and India which together accounted for most of the regional market volume in 2017.

Global Structural Adhesives market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2026, from xx Million US$ in 2019, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Structural Adhesives.

Factors that are responsible for propelling the market growth are looked upon in this research study. Authors of the report has also touched on the major challenges and threats to the overall growth to make the participants aware of the future risks. Current and future Structural Adhesives market trends that are estimated to impact the market growth are mentioned in the report. The report has also sketched out critical parameters like Structural Adhesives pricing, distribution, consumption, profit margin, supply, and revenue.

Market Segmentation:

Key Players:

HENKEL, ASHLAND, SIKA, ARKEMA, 3M, DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY, LORD CORPORATION, ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS, SCOTT BADER

Segment by Types:

Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Methyl Methacrylate, Cyanoacrylate

Segment by Applications:

Wind Energy, Marine, Rail, Aerospace

Regional Growth

The report offers in-depth analysis of key regional and country-level Structural Adhesives markets, taking into account their market size, CAGR, market potential, future developments, and other significant parameters.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

✒ Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size and CAGR of the global Structural Adhesives market in 2026?

• Which product will gain the highest demand in the global Structural Adhesives market?

• Which application could show the best growth in the global Structural Adhesives market?

• What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in future?

• Which players will lead the global Structural Adhesives market in the coming years?

• Which region will gain the largest share of the global Structural Adhesives market?

Research Methodology

✒ Data triangulation and market breakdown

✒ Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

✒ Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

✒ Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

Do You Have Any Question Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/645920/global-structural-adhesives-market

Table of Contents

Global Structural Adhesives Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Structural Adhesives Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Structural Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Epoxy

1.4.3 Polyurethane

1.4.4 Acrylic

1.4.5 Methyl Methacrylate

1.4.6 Cyanoacrylate

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Structural Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Wind Energy

1.5.3 Marine

1.5.4 Rail

1.5.5 Aerospace

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Structural Adhesives Production

2.1.1 Global Structural Adhesives Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Structural Adhesives Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Structural Adhesives Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Structural Adhesives Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Structural Adhesives Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Structural Adhesives Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Structural Adhesives Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Structural Adhesives Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Structural Adhesives Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Structural Adhesives Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Structural Adhesives Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Structural Adhesives Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Structural Adhesives Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Structural Adhesives Production by Regions

4.1 Global Structural Adhesives Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Structural Adhesives Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Structural Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Structural Adhesives Production

4.2.2 United States Structural Adhesives Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Structural Adhesives Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Structural Adhesives Production

4.3.2 Europe Structural Adhesives Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Structural Adhesives Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Structural Adhesives Production

4.4.2 China Structural Adhesives Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Structural Adhesives Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Structural Adhesives Production

4.5.2 Japan Structural Adhesives Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Structural Adhesives Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Structural Adhesives Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Structural Adhesives Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Structural Adhesives Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Structural Adhesives Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Structural Adhesives Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Structural Adhesives Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Structural Adhesives Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Structural Adhesives Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Structural Adhesives Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Structural Adhesives Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Structural Adhesives Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Structural Adhesives Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Structural Adhesives Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Structural Adhesives Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Structural Adhesives Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Structural Adhesives Revenue by Type

6.3 Structural Adhesives Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Structural Adhesives Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Structural Adhesives Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Structural Adhesives Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 HENKEL

8.1.1 HENKEL Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Structural Adhesives

8.1.4 Structural Adhesives Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 ASHLAND

8.2.1 ASHLAND Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Structural Adhesives

8.2.4 Structural Adhesives Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 SIKA

8.3.1 SIKA Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Structural Adhesives

8.3.4 Structural Adhesives Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 ARKEMA

8.4.1 ARKEMA Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Structural Adhesives

8.4.4 Structural Adhesives Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 3M

8.5.1 3M Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Structural Adhesives

8.5.4 Structural Adhesives Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY

8.6.1 DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Structural Adhesives

8.6.4 Structural Adhesives Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 LORD CORPORATION

8.7.1 LORD CORPORATION Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Structural Adhesives

8.7.4 Structural Adhesives Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS

8.8.1 ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Structural Adhesives

8.8.4 Structural Adhesives Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 SCOTT BADER

8.9.1 SCOTT BADER Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Structural Adhesives

8.9.4 Structural Adhesives Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Structural Adhesives Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Structural Adhesives Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Structural Adhesives Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Structural Adhesives Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Structural Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Structural Adhesives Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Structural Adhesives Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Structural Adhesives Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Structural Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Structural Adhesives Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Structural Adhesives Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Structural Adhesives Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Structural Adhesives Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Structural Adhesives Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Structural Adhesives Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Structural Adhesives Upstream Market

11.1.1 Structural Adhesives Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Structural Adhesives Raw Material

11.1.3 Structural Adhesives Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Structural Adhesives Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Structural Adhesives Distributors

11.5 Structural Adhesives Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

The Report also includes Tables and Figures. Browse the Report Description and TOC @ https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/645920/global-structural-adhesives-market

About Us:

QY Research is committed and dedicated to assisting its clients in reaching towards their goals. We offer a comprehensive range of research reports and support our customers by providing them a solution across times zones. We understand the necessity of accurate data and therefore providing an in-depth analysis of the markets is our primary responsibility. The analytical mind of our expert team recognizes the need for the excellent quality control system, which validates data. This is why QY Research is one of the few consulting firms that gives importance to provide accurate and highly reliable data.

”