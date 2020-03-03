Stroke Diagnostics and Therapeutics-Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)

Description

The Global Stroke Diagnostics and Therapeutics market is accounted for $21.6 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $35.6 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2015 to 2022. Factors such as technological advancement, growing aging population, and people suffering from diabetes, increasing health expenditure, hypertension and also increasing tobacco users will boost the market growth. However, factors such as unfavorable reimbursement scenario and high cost of treatments are restraining the market growth.

North America commanded the largest market due to technologically advanced equipment for the diagnosis and improved healthcare infrastructure in this region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to ongoing R&D activities for drug discovery and development and increasing government initiative in funding.

Some of the key players in global Stroke Diagnostics and Therapeutics market are Abbott Laboratories, Siemens AG, Stryker Corporation, GE Healthcare, Medtronic plc, Cordis Corporation, Genentech Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Coaxia Inc and Philips Healthcare.

Types Covered:

Diagnostics

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Computed Tomography Scan (CT scan)

Electrocardiography

Carotid Ultrasound

Others

Therapeutics

Tissue Plasminogen Activator

Antiplatelet

Antihypertensive

Anticoagulant

Applications Covered:

Haemorrhagic Stroke

Ischemic Stroke

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Stroke Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market, By Type

5.1 Diagnostics

5.1.1 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

5.1.2 Computed Tomography Scan (CT scan)

5.1.3 Electrocardiography

5.1.4 Carotid Ultrasound

5.1.5 Others

5.2 Therapeutics

5.2.1 Tissue Plasminogen Activator

5.2.2 Antiplatelet

5.2.3 Antihypertensive

5.2.4 Anticoagulant

6 Global Stroke Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Haemorrhagic Stroke

6.3 Ischemic Stroke

7 Global Stroke Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market, By Geography

7.1 North America

7.1.1 US

7.1.2 Canada

7.1.3 Mexico

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Germany

7.2.2 France

7.2.3 Italy

7.2.4 UK

7.2.5 Spain

7.2.7 Rest of Europe

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.3.1 Japan

7.3.2 China

7.3.3 India

7.3.4 Australia

7.3.5 New Zealand

7.3.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.4 Rest of the World

7.4.1 Middle East

7.4.2 Brazil

7.4.3 Argentina

7.4.4 South Africa

7.4.5 Egypt

8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies

9 Company Profiling

9.1 Abbott Laboratories

9.2 Siemens AG

9.3 Stryker Corporation

9.4 GE Healthcare

9.5 Medtronic plc

9.6 Cordis Corporation

9.7 Genentech Inc.

9.8 Boston Scientific Corporation

9.9 Coaxia Inc

9.10 Philips Healthcare

