Stretchable Electronics-Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)

Description

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Stretchable Electronics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 115% during the forecast period. Rising demand for high performance devices & light weight products, increased utilization of organic solar cells and eco-friendly technology are the factors favouring the market growth. Whereas, growing competition from non stretchable electronics products, lack of awareness and lack of innovative & new devices are some of the factors hindering the market growth.

North America is the leading market for stretchable electronics and is expected to show high growth during forecast period with adoption of new technology. Asia pacific and Europe are the promising markets for stretchable electronics with emerging countries such as Germany, UK, China and India.

The Key players in the market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Powerfilm, Inc, Dupont & Co., Adidas AG, 3M Co., PARC, Physical Optics Communication, Bodymedia, MC10, Inc., Cambrios Technologies Corporationm, East Japan Railway Company, ACREO, AIST, Artificial Muscle, Air Force Laboratory, Avery Dennison, Canatu, Freudenberg, G24 Innovations and Georgia Institute of Technology.

Components Covered:

Stretchable Conductors

Stretchable Batteries

Stretchable Photovoltaic

Stretchable Circuits

Electro Active Polymer

Other Components

Applications Covered:

Healthcare

Medical Devices

Digital Health Devices

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer Electronics

Wearable Devices

Cosmetics

Mobile Devices

Sports

Other Consumer Products

Smart Textile

Automotive Electronics

Telecommunication

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Egypt

