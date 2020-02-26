Streaming Analytics Market Technology Latest Advancements, Demand and Trends 2020: IBM Corporation, Striim,Inc., Tibco Software Incorporation, Oracle

The streaming analytics market has been valued at USD 4.04 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.3% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023) to reach USD 21.6 billion by 2023. The scope includes different Deployment modes of streaming analytics market, such as Cloud and on premise. The regions considered under the scope of the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Streaming Analytics Market Precise Outlook 2020-2023 is complete guide for the new entrants in the industry; the report provides the market history of every product ever retailed by the company. It also provides history of the product types, sales, volume, technology, during the forecast period. The growth rate challenges and barriers are also explained in the Streaming Analytics Market research report. The report shades light on the development rate of the strategies. Products and technologies used in the production, manufacturing and marketing of the report.

The prominent players in the global Streaming Analytics market are:

IBM Corporation, Striim,Inc., Tibco Software Incorporation, Oracle Corporation, Sap Se, Software Ag Incorporation, Microsoft Corporation, Impetus Technologies Incorporation, And Apache Software Foundation

Streaming analytics is gaining traction in various end-user industries, and has caught the eye of various enterprises for better decision making. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising adoption of BI tools among SME, cloud adoption and IOT applications penetration and growing need for real time data analytics are some main reasons owing to streaming analytics market growth. However, growing government stringent regulations related to data security and data breaching across the globe could be major hindrance for the growth of streaming analytics market.

Global Streaming Analytics Market: Research Methodology

Rising Adoption of Advanced Analytics Tools by Small and Medium Enterprises

The major driver for growing streaming analytics is due to increasing adoption among SME. As large enterprises mostly occupy on-premises tools. Due to easy accessibility and low cost, most of SME, especially of manufacturing and retail are adopting cloud based streaming tools to enhance their business and customer base. Hence, streaming analytics are fuelling business innovation and it is becoming essential that organizations can react in real time to the information they are collecting and processing as part of their business functions. Also, the exponentially growing availability of accessible, cheap data centers delivered by cloud vendors, has brought down the costs of upfront investment for small and medium businesses, thereby reducing the market entry barrier. In Asia-Pacific, the growing awareness of streaming analytics among SME, which contribute significantly to economic growth with their share of GDP ranging from 20 per cent to 50 per cent in the majority of APEC economies, and need for data analytics solutions are driving the demand in the region.

Notable Developments in Streaming Analytics Market

-March 2018: Impetus Technologies’ StreamAnalytix was chosen as Advanced Manufacturing Analytics Platform in Multi-Million Dollar Deal with Large Industrial Automation Provider.

-March 2018: data Artisans, founded by the original creators of Apache Flink, announced the general availability of dA Platform the industrys first turnkey stream processing platform that enables enterprises to get insights from data in milliseconds and power next-generation service-centric applications and business models. The new release productionizes stream processing and enables companies to provide live data applications as a centralized enterprise service

Furthermore, Global Streaming Analytics Market following points are involved along with a detailed study of each point: –

– Global Streaming Analytics Market Overview, Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Segmentation overview

– Global Streaming Analytics Market competition by Manufacturers (2020-2023)

– Production and Consumption by Regions

– Complete profiling and analysis of Manufacturers (2020-2023)

– Manufacturing cost analysis, Materials analysis, Region-wise manufacturing expenses

– Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

– Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

– Global Streaming Analytics Market Effect Factors Analysis (2020-2023)

– Global Streaming Analytics Market Forecast (2020-2023)

– Global Streaming Analytics Market Research Findings and Conclusion

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

