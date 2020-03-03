Strategic Focus on Patient Data Management Systems Market with 11.6% CAGR with Key Players like Philips Healthcare, Mortara, GE Healthcare

According to this study, over the next five years the Patient Data Management Systems (PDMS) market will register a 11.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1059.4 million by 2025, from $ 682.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Patient Data Management Systems (PDMS) business.

Some of the key players of Patient Data Management Systems Market:

Philips Healthcare, Mortara, GE Healthcare, Dr?ger, Radiometer Medical, Siemens Healthineers, Elekta, Cerner, Nexus AG, IMD Soft, Smiths Medical, UTAS, Medset

The Global Patient Data Management Systems Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Segmentation by product type:

Single Function System

Multifunction System

Segmentation by application:

ICUs

General Ward

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Patient Data Management Systems market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Patient Data Management Systems market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

