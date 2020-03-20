Strain Gauge Sensors Market Trend, Industry Size, Share, Growth, Key Players and Future Forecast Report 2025

Strain Gauge Sensors Market studies a sensor whose resistance varies with applied force; it converts force, pressure, tension, weight, etc., into a change in electrical resistance which can then be measured. When external forces are applied to a stationary object, stress and strain are the result. Stress is defined as the object\’s internal Strain Gauge forces, and strain is defined as the displacement and deformation that occur.

At present, the production companies focus on China, it will reached a production volume of approximately 65888 K units in 2016, and the production volume share is 30.45%, and the secondary production region is USA, it will reached a production volume of 48175 K units in 2016, and the production volume share is 22.26%, Europe is following with 22.00% share.

There are major two classifications of strain gauge Sensors in this report, metal strain gauge Sensors and semiconductor strain gauge Sensors. Globally, the revenue share of each type of strain gauge is 87.61% %and 12.39% in 2016.

At present, the world\’s large brands are mainly concentrated in USA, Japan and Europe. The top three manufactures are Vishay, HBM, Zemic, respectively with global production market share as 8.2%, 7.26% and 5.27% in 2016.

Global Strain Gauge Sensors Market is spread across 119 pages, profiling 13 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

The worldwide market for Strain Gauge Sensors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 200 million US$ in 2025, from 170 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Strain Gauge Sensors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Strain Gauge Sensors Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Vishay

HBM

NMB

KYOWA

Zemic

Yiling

HYCSYQ

LCT

Hualanhai

Omega

TML

BCM

Piezo-Metrics

Market Segment by Type covers:

Metal strain gauge Sensors

Semiconductor strain gauge Sensors

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Weighing Equipment

Aerospace

Cranes

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Strain Gauge Sensors Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Strain Gauge Sensors Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Strain Gauge Sensors, with sales, revenue, and price of Strain Gauge Sensors, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Strain Gauge Sensors, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Strain Gauge Sensors market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Strain Gauge Sensors sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

