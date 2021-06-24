Storage And Backup Software Industry 2020: Industry Growth Analysis By Major Key Players Dell Inc., HPE, Netapp, Hitachi and IBM

The Business Research Company’s Storage And Backup Software Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The storage and backup software industry consists of sales of storage and backup software. The software provide users and programmers with a systematic way to create, retrieve, update and manage data. This software allows users to read, update and delete data, which can then be fetched directly and/or through programmatic access.

Growing volume of data and the awareness among organizations to backup and protect their data are expected to benefit the storage and backup software market in the forecast period. In addition, the growing adoption of cloud-based technologies, and the need for storage and protection across all enterprises are also driving the growth of storage and backup software market. For example, it is estimated that more than 72% of global enterprises will shift to cloud storage from on-premise data centers, by 2022.

Storage And Backup Software Market Segmentation

Storage And Backup Software Market By Type:

Storage Software

Backup Software

Storage And Backup Software Market By End User:

Banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI)

Telecommunication

Consumer goods & retail

Media & entertainment

Healthcare & life sciences

Government

Storage And Backup Software Market By Deployment:

Cloud

On-premise

Table Of Content:

Executive Summary Storage And Backup Software Market Characteristics Storage And Backup Software Market Size And Growth Storage And Backup Software Market Segmentation Storage And Backup Software Market Regional And Country Analysis Asia-Pacific Storage And Backup Software Market China Storage And Backup Software Market

Storage And Backup Software Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Storage And Backup Software Market Storage And Backup Software Market Trends And Strategies Storage And Backup Software Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Storage And Backup Software Market are

Dell Inc.

HPE

Netapp

Hitachi

IBM

The storage and backup software market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, APAC, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The North American market is the largest market for storage and backup software and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.

