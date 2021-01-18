Stock Images and Videos License Market by Industry Analysis, Opportunity and Forecast to 2027 | Adobe Stock (Adobe Inc.), Alamy, colourbox, Dreamstime, Depositphotos, Envato Elements

The stock images and video license is increasingly gaining traction with the rise in online purchases. The visual advertisements are becoming a vital part of the e-commerce platform in the modern era. Additionally, the increase in internet users is positively influencing the demand for stock images and videos license among the end-users. The rapid digitization and integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning are likely to influence market growth during the forecast period.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. Adobe Stock (Adobe Inc.), 2. Alamy Ltd., 3. colourbox, 4. Dreamstime, 5. Depositphotos, Inc., 6. Envato Elements Pty Ltd., 7. Pond5 Inc., 8. robertharding, 9. iStockphoto LP, 10. Shutterstock, Inc.

What is the Dynamics of Stock Images and Videos License Market?

The stock images and videos license market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing the growth of platform integrations coupled with digital media advertising. Moreover, the increasing popularity of digital storytelling tools is further expected to fuel market growth. On the other hand, the growth of content automation and the growing popularity of digital marketing is expected to offer lucrative growth prospects for the key players operating in the stock images and videos license market in the future.

What is the SCOPE of Stock Images and Videos License Market?

The “Global Stock Images and Videos License Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of stock images and videos license market with detailed market segmentation by type, enterprise size, industry, and geography. The global stock images and videos license market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading stock images and videos license market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global stock images and videos license market is segmented on the basis of type, enterprise size, and industry. Based on type, the market is segmented as image, video, and music. On the basis of the enterprise size, the market is segmented as SMEs and large enterprises. The market on the basis of the industry is classified as advertising, freelance, publishing, entertainment, and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Stock Images and Videos License Market?



The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global stock images and videos license market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The stock images and videos license market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

