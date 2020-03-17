Sternal Closure Systems Market Comprehensive Study Medical Devices Business Services, Inc., KLS Martin Group, Acute Innovations LLC, IDEAR S.R.L, A&E Medical Corporation

Global Sternal Closure Systems Market By Product (Closure Devices, Bone Cement), Procedure (Median Sternotomy, Hemisternotomy, Bilateral Thoracosternotomy), Fixation Techniques (Wiring Fixation Techniques, Plate-Screw Systems, Interlocking Systems, Cementing, Vacuum Assisted Closure), Material (Stainless Steel, PEEK, Titanium, Others), End Users (Hospitals, Specialized Surgical Centres), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Global Sternal Closure Systems Market is expected to account to USD 3020.02 million by 2027 expanding at a rate of 5.63% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. This market expansion has been caused by the growing volume of surgical procedures carried out amid increase in the prevalence of individuals suffering from the applicable disorders for these medical systems.

Sternal closure systems are the collection of various products and solutions that are generally used in cardiac/cardiothoracic surgical procedures when carrying out sternotomy. Sternal closure systems are designed specifically for the sternotomy procedure which sometimes involves removal of a sternum, while post the cardiac surgery the sternum is fixated and closed with the help of stainless steel wires, with recently the most simplified and effective method of sternal closure being through stainless steel wires.

Various innovations in technologies along with the favourable reimbursement procedures prevalent for a number of cardiac surgeries are expected to act as growth drivers for sternal closure systems market in the forecasted period of 2020 to 2027. These systems have witnessed an increased application base with these systems being utilized in obese patients amid rising volume of target surgeries.

Concerns related to strict regulatory requirements by the various authorities, complications and risks associated with these systems are also restricting the market’s growth for the above mentioned forecasted period. These complications have also caused a number of products being recalled by the major manufacturers which is acting as a market restraint.

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of technological advancements, favorable reimbursement policies/ availability of reimbursement for critical cardiac surgeries, increasing prevalence of target patient population along with the subsequent increase in the number of surgical procedures and prevention of complications in obese patients.

Key Drivers:

Obesity is the rising concern worldwide. The prevalence of obesity among children and adolescents aged 5-19 were valued to be raised by 18.0% in 2016 from previous year. The basic cause of obesity is an energy disparity among calories consumed and calories expended. Also, the surge of physical dormancy and consumption of energy-dense foods that are high in fat are major causes that leads to obesity. Moreover, obesity is also a risk factor for high cholesterol which leads to numerous heart problems

Key Points:

Zimmer Biomet is going to dominate the global sternal closure market followed by B. Braun Melsungen AG, Depuy Synthes, A&E Medical Corporation, Péters Surgical, KLS Martin Group, and others.

Closure devices is dominating the global sternal closure systems market.

Hemisternotomy segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Segmentation In Depth :

The Global sternal closure systems market is segmented based on products into two notable segments; devices closures and bone cementing. In 2018, closures devices segment is estimated to rule with highest market shares and growing with the highest CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. Devices closures are sub segmented into wires, plates & screws, cables, clips and absorbable polydioxanone sutures.

The Global sternal closure systems market is segmented based on products categories into five notable segments; stainless steel, titanium, nitinol, polyether ether ketone and tritium. In 2018, stainless steel segment is valued to rule with the highest market shares. However, titanium market segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The Global sternal closure systems market is segmented based on fixation techniques into five notable segments; wiring techniques, plate-screw systems, interlocking systems, cementing and vacuum assisted closure. In 2018, wiring techniques segment is projected to rule with the highest market shares in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. However, plate-screw systems is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The Global sternal closure systems market is segmented based on procedure into three notable segments; median sternotomy, hemisternotomy and bilateral thoracosternotomy. In 2018, median sternotomy segment is likely to rule with highest market shares in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. However, hemisternotomy is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The Global sternal closure systems market is segmented based on end user into two notable segments; hospitals and specialized surgical centres. In 2018, hospitals segment is likely to rule with highest market shares growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others.

High points of the report

