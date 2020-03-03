Sterilization Technologies-Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)

Description

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Sterilization Technologies market is expected to grow from $4.69 billion in 2015 to reach $7.8 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 9.6%. Growth in demand for sterilization equipment and techniques is likely to be driven by superior prominence on reprocessing of medical devices as a means of shortening expenses. An additional factor reinforcing demand is the technological advancements made in medical instruments such as endoscopes and analyzers, which have, in turn, contributed to an increasing necessity for sophisticated sterilizers and techniques that are compatible with these instruments. Whereas rigorous regulations in several developed nations are restraining the market growth.

Filtration Sterilization segment will command the market throughout the forecast period due to the huge pool of patients, rising consciousness about diseases, increasing pervasiveness of communicable diseases, improving healthcare infrastructure, and growing number of surgeries. Asia Pacific is expected to witness high growth rate due to rise in number of surgeries, increasing aging population and growth in per capita income. China and India are projected to be the fastest growing markets in this region.

Some of the key players in global Sterilization Technologies market include 3M Company, Advanced Sterilization, Products and Services (J&J), Andersen Products, Inc., Belimed Ag (A Metall Zug Group Company), Cantel Medical Corporation, Getinge Group, Matachana Group, Medline Industries, Inc, MMM Group, Sterigenics International, Inc., Sterile Technologies, Inc., Steris Corporation, Synergy Health Plc, TSO3 Inc., and Tuttnauer USA Co Ltd.

Types Covered:

Chemical Sterilization

Liquid Chemical Sterilization

Gaseous Chemical Sterilization

Filtration Sterilization

Radiation Sterilization

Non-Ionizing Radiation Sterilization

Ionizing Radiation Sterilization

Thermal or Heat Sterilization

Dry Heat Sterilization

Moist Heat Sterilization

Applications Covered:

Pharmaceuticals

Ethylene Oxide Sterilization

Radiation Sterilization

Steam Sterilization

Filtration Sterilization

Medical Devices

Low-Level Disinfection (LLD)

High-Level Disinfection (HLD)

Life Sciences

Other Applications

Food

Agriculture

Cosmetics

End Users Covered:

Food & Beverage

Hospitals

Medical Device

Pharmaceutical

Other End Users

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Sterilization Technologies Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Chemical Sterilization

5.2.1 Liquid Chemical Sterilization

5.2.2 Gaseous Chemical Sterilization

5.3 Filtration Sterilization

5.4 Radiation Sterilization

5.4.1 Non-Ionizing Radiation Sterilization

5.4.1.1 Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI)

5.4.2 Ionizing Radiation Sterilization

5.4.2.1 Electron Beam (E-Beam)

5.4.2.2 Gamma Radiation

5.4.2.3 X-Rays

5.5 Thermal or Heat Sterilization

5.5.1 Dry Heat Sterilization

5.5.2 Moist Heat Sterilization

6 Global Sterilization Technologies Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Pharmaceuticals

6.2.1 Moist Heat Sterilization

6.2.2 Ethylene Oxide Sterilization

6.2.3 Radiation Sterilization

6.2.4 Steam Sterilization

6.2.5 Filtration Sterilization

6.3 Medical Devices

6.3.1 Low-Level Disinfection (LLD)

6.3.2 High-Level Disinfection (HLD)

6.4 Life Sciences

6.5 Other Applications

6.5.1 Food

6.5.2 Agriculture

6.5.3 Cosmetics

7 Global Sterilization Technologies Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Food & Beverage

7.3 Hospitals

7.4 Medical Device

7.5 Pharmaceutical

7.6 Other End Users

8 Global Sterilization Technologies Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 US

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.2 France

8.2.3 Italy

8.2.4 UK

8.2.5 Spain

8.2.6 Rest of Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 Japan

8.3.2 China

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Australia

8.3.5 New Zealand

8.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4 Rest of the World

8.4.1 Middle East

8.4.2 Brazil

8.4.3 Argentina

8.4.4 South Africa

8.4.5 Egypt

9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies

10 Company Profiling

10.1 3M Company

10.2 Advanced Sterilization Products and Services (J&J)

10.3 Andersen Products, Inc.

10.4 Belimed Ag (A Metall Zug Group Company)

10.5 Cantel Medical Corporation

10.6 Getinge Group

10.7 Matachana Group

10.8 Medline Industries, Inc

10.9 MMM Group

10.10 Sterigenics International, Inc.

10.11 Sterile Technologies, Inc.

10.12 Steris Corporation

10.13 Synergy Health Plc

10.14 TSO3 Inc.

10.15 Tuttnauer USA Co Ltd

