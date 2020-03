Sterilization Equipment And Disinfectants Industry Analysis and Market Research Growth Till 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Sterilization Equipment And Disinfectants Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The sterilization equipment and disinfectants market consists of sales of sterilization equipment and disinfectants. Sterilization equipment and disinfectants are products that eliminate microbes and other biological agents from medical equipment and supplies. Sterilization equipment include products such as autoclaves, hot air ovens, sterilization filters and disinfectant chemicals.

Rising incidences of hospital acquired infections is driving the sterilization equipment and disinfectants industry. Hospital-acquired infections (HAI) are infections caused by viral, bacterial, and fungal pathogens present on contaminated equipment, air droplets or bed linens in healthcare facilities. The most common types of HAI include bloodstream infection, ventilator-associated pneumonia, urinary tract infection and surgical site infection. Sterilization equipment and disinfectants ensure protection against these hospital acquired infections.

Sterilization Equipment And Disinfectants Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

1. Sterilization Equipment

2. Autoclave

3. Hot Air Oven

4. Filters

5. Disinfectants

By Disinfectant:

1. Oxidizing Agents

2. Non Oxidizing Agents

By End-User:

1. Hospitals and Diagnostics Center

2. Medical Device Companies

3. Pharmaceutical Companies

4. Research & Educational Institutes

By Method:

1. Heat Sterilization

2. Filtration Sterilization

3. Low Temperature Sterilization

4. Radiation Sterilization

The Sterilization Equipment And Disinfectants market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America market was the largest region in the sterilization equipment and disinfectants market in 2017.

Chapters from Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Sterilization Equipment And Disinfectants Market Characteristics

Chapter 3. Sterilization Equipment And Disinfectants Market Size And Growth

Chapter 4. Sterilization Equipment And Disinfectants Market Segmentation

Chapter 5. Sterilization Equipment And Disinfectants Market Regional And Country Analysis

Chapter 26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Sterilization Equipment And Disinfectants Market

Chapter 27. Sterilization Equipment And Disinfectants Market Trends And Strategies

Chapter 28. Sterilization Equipment And Disinfectants Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

Chapter 29. Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Sterilization Equipment And Disinfectants market are

3M Company

Cantel Medical Corporation

STERIS Corporation

Belimed

TSO3 Inc.

