Steering Wheel Market 2020 New Innovations Trends, Research, Global Share and Growth Factor till 2026 | TAKATA, ZF TRW, Autoliv

Steering Wheel Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Steering Wheel market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Steering Wheel Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Steering Wheel market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Steering Wheel Market report to study and analyses the market size (Consumption, Value, Volume and Production) By Company, Key Regions, Products and End User/Application, Steering Wheel market breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and 6 year forecast from 2020 to 2026. Bedsides Steering Wheel industry research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( TAKATA, ZF TRW, Autoliv, TOYODA GOSEI, Nihon Plast, Key Safety Systems, Starion, TRW&Fawer, Zhejiang Fangxiang, Yanfeng, Ningbo Mecai, Fellow, Jiangxi Xingxin, Daimay, Shuangou, Liaoning Jinxing, Yinzhou Yongcheng ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information.

Steering wheel is a device in the vehicles to help drivers to control the steering of vehicles. Besides the steering function, steering wheel also can offer assistance functions, such as cruise control, audio system and telephone controls etc.

This report mainly covers the applications in Passenger cars and Commercial Vehicles.

Demand from the downstream brings a power to the development of steering wheel system industry. In recent years, growing China market became an important market of steering wheel. Many foreign manufacturers enter into China by investment and joint venture. At present, a few companies occupy most of steering wheel market. They are TAKATA, ZF TRW, Autoliv, TOYOTA GOSEI and Nihon Plast etc.

In 2014, The global production of the antilock braking system reached over 89753 (K Unit); the gross margin is around 22.45% during the last five years.

At present, there are many domestic manufacturers in China. Most of the domestic companies have lower technology and financial ability and they are facing the competition from the foreign companies.

The global Steering Wheel market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

This report covers leading companies associated in Steering Wheel market:

TAKATA, ZF TRW, Autoliv, TOYODA GOSEI, Nihon Plast, Key Safety Systems, Starion, TRW&Fawer, Zhejiang Fangxiang, Yanfeng, Ningbo Mecai, Fellow, Jiangxi Xingxin, Daimay, Shuangou, Liaoning Jinxing, Yinzhou Yongcheng

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Steering Wheel Market Report :

✍ Top Key Company Profiles.

✍ Main Business and Rival Information

✍ SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✍ Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✍ Market Size And Growth Rate

✍ Company Market Share

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

✒ What are the key drivers that are expected to drive the growth of the Steering Wheel market?

✒ Which regions experience the highest demand for Steering Wheel, and how will these regions grow in the years to come?

✒ Who are the key players operating in the Steering Wheel market?

✒ What is the market share of key players in the Steering Wheel market?

✒ How are the Steering Wheel market share dynamics expected to change in the coming years?

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Synthetic Plastics

Synthetic Leather

Genuine Leather

Wood

Other

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Steering Wheel Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

The report can answer the following questions:

✒ North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Steering Wheel industry.

✒ Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Steering Wheel industry.

✒ Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, – Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Steering Wheel industry.

✒ Different types and applications of Steering Wheel industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

✒ Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2020 to 2026 of Steering Wheel industry.

✒ Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Steering Wheel industry.

✒ SWOT analysis of Steering Wheel industry.

✒ New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Steering Wheel industry.

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Steering Wheel markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Steering Wheel market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Steering Wheel market.

Table of Contents

1 Steering Wheel Market Overview

1.1 Steering Wheel Product Overview

1.2 Steering Wheel Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Synthetic Plastics

1.2.2 Synthetic Leather

1.2.3 Genuine Leather

1.2.4 Wood

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Global Steering Wheel Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Steering Wheel Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Steering Wheel Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Steering Wheel Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Steering Wheel Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Steering Wheel Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Steering Wheel Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Steering Wheel Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Steering Wheel Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Steering Wheel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Steering Wheel Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Steering Wheel Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Steering Wheel Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Steering Wheel Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 TAKATA

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Steering Wheel Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 TAKATA Steering Wheel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 ZF TRW

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Steering Wheel Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 ZF TRW Steering Wheel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Autoliv

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Steering Wheel Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Autoliv Steering Wheel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 TOYODA GOSEI

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Steering Wheel Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 TOYODA GOSEI Steering Wheel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Nihon Plast

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Steering Wheel Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Nihon Plast Steering Wheel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Key Safety Systems

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Steering Wheel Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Key Safety Systems Steering Wheel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Starion

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Steering Wheel Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Starion Steering Wheel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 TRW&Fawer

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Steering Wheel Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 TRW&Fawer Steering Wheel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Zhejiang Fangxiang

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Steering Wheel Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Zhejiang Fangxiang Steering Wheel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Yanfeng

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Steering Wheel Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Yanfeng Steering Wheel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Ningbo Mecai

3.12 Fellow

3.13 Jiangxi Xingxin

3.14 Daimay

3.15 Shuangou

3.16 Liaoning Jinxing

3.17 Yinzhou Yongcheng

4 Steering Wheel Market Status and Outlook by Regions

