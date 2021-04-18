Steel Fiber Market Rising demand by Key Players – Arcelor Mittal, Bekaert, Fibro Metals, Nippon Seisen, Zhejiang Boean Metal Products

‘Steel Fiber’ Market Research Report describes Industry Overview, emphases on Market Position, Demand, Size, Statistics, Market Dynamics and Trends. These reports provide a comprehensive market & business feasibility analysis; including Global ‘Steel Fiber’ market scope and forecast, Regional market size, production data, and export & import, Key manufacturers (manufacturing sites, capacity, and production, product specifications, etc.), Key Application & Type, worldwide Market Opportunities, Strategies & Forecast to 2025.

Global Steel Fiber market report inclusions:

Key players:

Arcelor Mittal, Bekaert, Fibro Metals, Nippon Seisen, Zhejiang Boean Metal Products, Green Steel Group, Spajic Doo, Hunan Sunshine Steel Fiber Manufacturing, R. Stat, Stewols India

Market Segmentation:

By Type (Hooked Steel Fiber, Straight Steel Fiber, Crimped Steel Fiber, Deformed Steel Fiber, Others), Manufacturing Process (Cut Wire/ Cold Drawn, Slit Sheet, Melt Extract, Others), Application(Concrete Reinforcement, Composite Reinforcement, Refractories, Others)

Global Steel Fiber is valued approximately USD 2 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The steel fibers are the manufactured fibers which mainly composed of steel, steel-coated plastic, plastic-coated steel, or a steel core covered with other metals. Steel fiber transforms a brittle material into a more ductile one. The market growth is driven by the nature of Steel fibers towards load bearing, superior crack control, high fatigue resistance etc. The stainless-steel fibers are widely used by various consumer and industrial applications such as construction, transportation, and mining. The increasing growth of mining, construction and transportation industry witness in expanding the growth of steel fiber market over the forecast period of 2019-2026. The fiber is primarily use in the concrete reinforcement of the substantial properties of steel fiber reinforced concrete (SFRC) such as its superior resistance to cracking and crack propagation, which increase the quality of structure and also maintain the economic value. This is likely to fuel the demand for steel fiber in the construction sector has driven to rise the growth of market globally.

The regional analysis of global Steel Fiber is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world. Factors such as,high impact resistance, greater fatigue endurance, reduced maintenance cost, reduced spalling joint edges, strong joints, and longer useful working life enhance the growth of steel fiber over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Geographical Analysis: Regional and country level analysis,

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered in the report: –

– Detailed Overview of Global Steel Fiber market helps deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

– Influential factors that are thriving demand and constraints in the market.

– What is the market concentration? Is it fragmented or highly concentrated?

– What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of Steel Fiber market?

– SWOT Analysis of each key vendor mentioned along with its company profile with the help of Porter’s five forces tool mechanism to compliment the same.

– What growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

– Which region is going to tap highest market share in future?

– What Application/end-user category or Product Type may see incremental growth prospects?

– What would be the market share of key countries like United States, France, UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, Australia, Japan, China or Brazil etc.?

– What focused approach and constraints are holding the market tight?

Table of Contents

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of Application

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Production

2.2 Regional Demand

2.3 Regional Trade

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 List Manufacturers

3.1.2 Company Information

3.1.2 Product Specifications

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

.

.

4 Key Application Overview

5 Market by Type

6 Conclusion

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

