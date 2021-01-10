Business News Featured Industry Analysis Industry Reports Investing Market Analysis Market Outlook Market Research Stocks News Technology

Steel Fiber Market : Production, Revenue, Price Trend & Forecast Report 2020-2027

Sameer Joshi January 10, 2021 No Comments
Press Release

Steel fiber is characterized by excellent properties such as high tensile strength, crack resistance, durability, corrosion resistance, and high shear strength. The use of steel fiber in concrete can improve its strength and properties. It improves crack, impact, and fatigue resistance, shrinkage reduction, and provides toughness by preventing crack propagation from microcracks to macro-cracks. Major applications for steel fiber in concrete flooring can be found in playgrounds, airport runways, parking lots, taxiways, maintenance hangars, and workshops, among others. Steel fiber is also used in port pavements, container storage and handling areas, bulk storage warehouses, and military warehouses.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

1.ArcelorMittal
2.Bekaert
3.Fibrometals
4.Green Steel Group
5.Nippon Seisen Co., Ltd.
6.Precision Drawell Pvt Ltd.
7.R.STAT SAS
8.Spajic Doo
9.Stewols India Pvt. Ltd
10.Yutian Zhitai Steel Fiber Manufacturing Co.,Ltd
Rapid infrastructure development in developed and developing countries coupled with supportive government policies are the key factors driving the steel filer market. Increasing usage of steel fiber in various end-user industries and a rise in urbanization is projected to bolster the steel fiber market over the forecast period. However, the availability of substitutes in the market is projected to hamper market growth over the forecast period. For instance, synthetic fibers available in the market are replacing steel fibers in various applications.
The global steel fiber market is segmented on the basis of type, manufacturing process and application. On the basis of type, the steel fiber market is segmented into hooked steel fiber, straight steel fiber, crimped steel fiber, deformed steel fiber, and others. The steel fiber market on the basis of manufacturing process is classified into cut wire/ cold drawn, slit sheet, melt extract, and others. On the basis application the market is bifurcated into concrete reinforcement, composite reinforcement, refractories, and others.
