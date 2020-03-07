Stay educated on CDC’s latest Coronavirus guidelines, made possible by KeynectUp

With so much misinformation surrounding the Coronavirus, it’s important to know where to go for official guidance on the COVID-19. App-free tech provider KeynectUp is assuaging global fears by educating the public on official Coronavirus headlines and facts – right within the mobile device.

KeynectUp is sharing the Coronavirus Resource Card: a smartphone-enabled resource that distributes educational publications from the CDC, the Department of State, Johns Hopkins, and more official sources. The Resource Card, which can be saved to any smartphone, helps travelers access bulletins on the risks presented by the Coronavirus from anywhere in the world. With official resources right at their fingertips, travelers can educate themselves on the current state of COVID-19 at any time.

To help educate all on the current state of Coronavirus according to the CDC, share the blue QR below. The following URL can also be shared on any device: keynect.us/user/HITRAVELHEALTHRESOURCES

“By sharing this free digital resource, I hope we can help shed some light on the Coronavirus,” says KeynectUp president Kevin McDonald. “The Coronavirus Resource Card equips anyone with factual information on the virus, direct from the CDC and other official groups, and the risks it poses – right in their smartphones.”

The Digital Card makes educational resources on COVID-19 only a few taps away on any mobile device. With the Coronavirus Resource Card on their smartphone, anyone can utilize emergency contacts and resources.

KeynectUp, a SaaS company based in Wellesley, MA, creates app-free mobile assistance technology. KeynectUp works with over 200 colleges and universities to distribute emergency contacts and resources to students and corporate travelers via smartphone technology.

To save the Coronavirus resources to your smartphone, simply scan the blue QR code; the resource card will save directly to your contacts. After saving the card, you are now able to view the best health practices or the current state of the virus by searching for “Coronavirus Health Resources” on your phone.

In an effort to keep the public educated on and prepared for the Coronavirus outbreak, feel free to share this QR code and/or link (https://www.keynect.us/user/HITRAVELHEALTHRESOURCES) with friends, family, and loved ones.

For more information please visit https://www.keynectup.com/2020/03/coronavirus-resource-card/

