Statistical Report on Smart City Market Forecast 2025 with CAGR Growth of 19.08% by Leading Key Players: ABB, Accenture, Cisco, Ericsson, GE, IBM, Oracle, Microsoft

The smart infrastructure technology has significantly changed over time, and various disciplines such as building automation for facility and emergency response management, building energy optimization, parking management, and in-building communication systems, are now being widely adopted. Furthermore, Green building initiatives have taken up a center stage across many countries, especially across the Europe, North America, and APAC region. Focus on reduction in energy consumption and concerns over proliferation of environmental wastes are the major driving factors for development of smart cities. Transportation is another major growing focus area during the forecast period. The global Smart cities market accounted for US$ 773.19 Bn in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.08% during the forecast period 2017 to 2025, to account for US$ 3651.49 Bn in 2025.

Some of the key players of Smart City Market:

ABB, Accenture, Cisco, Ericsson, GE, IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, Schneider Electric, Siemens

The Global Smart City Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players.

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of this market based by industry verticals. The geographic segmentation of the report covers six major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By industry vertical smart infrastructure sector accounted for the largest share of the smart cities market in 2015; whereas, APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Smart City market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Smart City market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

