Starch Polymers Industry Research Report: Size, share, Growth, Demand, Latest Trends, Investment Opportunities and Forecasts 2020-2026

The Starch is one of the most abundant biopolymers. It is completely biodegradable, inexpensive, and renewable. They can be easily chemically modified. Starch and its derivatives have received increased attention as biodegradable alternatives to conventional petroleum-based plastics. Maize, potato, tapioca and wheat starch are the most abundant and cheapest starches.

Starch and its derivatives are frequently used as additives in food, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, for example as thickeners, gelling agents and encapsulating agents. In paper making, chemically modified starch is used as an additive to increase dry strength and to bind pigments, and in textile making, it is used as a sizing agent to reduce wear and warp during weaving.

The Global Starch Polymers Market is rapidly growing food packaging industry is one of the major factor which is expected to drive the demand of starch polymers during the forecast period. On contrary, presence of other bio based products can restrain the market.

The Global Starch Polymers Industry 2019 is segmented on the basis of type into biodegradable starch, durable starch, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into food packaging, agriculture, medical, and others. The market is segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

The Global Starch Polymers Market is segmented on the basis of type, application and region, with focus on manufacturers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

