Starch Derivatives-Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Starch Derivatives market is accounted for $47.5 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $77.30 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2015 to 2022. Factors such as demand for functional foods and dietary supplements, demand for adhesives in a range of industrial applications and demand for functional properties of starch in varied applications will drive the market growth. However, rise in cost of raw materials, high R&D cost and growing prominence of substitutes will hinder market growth.

Food & Beverage industry is commanding the application segment. Glucose syrup of starch derivative type is projecting highest growth share due to its use in food and beverage industry. Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest market during forecast period because of growing demand for multiple applications of starch derivatives in India, China, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Australia. However, North America and Europe, will show significant growth rate due to the advanced industrial sectors and demand for packaged foods.

Some of the key players in global Starch Derivatives market are Agrana Group, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Avebe U.A., Cargill Inc., Emsland-Stärke Gmbh, Grain Processing Corp., Ingredion, Penford, Roquette and Tate & Lyle.

Types Covered:

Cyclodextrin

Modified Starch

Glucose Syrup

Maltodextrin

o Powder Maltodextrin

o Liquid Maltodextrin

Hydrolysates

Functions Covered:

Thickening

Stabilizing

Binding

Emulsifying

Other Functions

Applications Covered:

Cosmetics

Feed

Bio-Ethanol

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Paper

Other Industrial Applications

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

