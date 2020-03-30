Stand Alone Cloud Storage Market: Latest Report With Forecast 2020 – 2026

Stand Alone Cloud Storage Market report provide pin-point analysis of the Stand Alone Cloud Storage industry: Capacity, Production, Value, Consumption and Status (2014-2019) and Six- Year Forecast (2020-2026). Bedsides Stand Alone Cloud Storage market research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( AT&T, Amazon Web Services, Google, HP, IBM, Microsoft ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Product Picture and Specification, Product Details, Capacity, Price, Cost, Gross Consumption, Revenue and contact information is provided for better understanding. In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing Market Growth, Opportunities, The Challenges and the Risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole.

Summation of Stand Alone Cloud Storage Market: Cloud storage allows enterprises to store data on remote servers that can be accessed through internet. These remote servers are maintained, operated and managed by cloud storage service providers. Cloud storage is basically a virtual mode of data storage. The data stored on cloud can be accessed and shared across devices through internet.

Business enterprises are increasingly using Internet to run their business and drive revenue growth. The cloud is one of the most effective alternatives for the traditional on-premises storage by which enterprise users can access applications and data stored in the cloud through the internet. Standalone cloud storage is one among several cloud-based storage service offerings, which is utilized by many enterprises to reduces data storage costs, improves efficiency, and ensures easy access to data from anywhere and at any time. In addition, it helps the enterprises to reduce their IT infrastructural costs significantly.

Increase in need for cost-efficient storage solutions specifically by small and medium size organizations drive the market. In addition, increased need for enhanced storage of both structured and unstructured data as well as continuous rise in volume of data generated by enterprises propels the growth of the market. However, data security and privacy issues limits the growth of the market. Furthermore, increase in outsourcing of storage services and rise in need for more efficient data storage options is expected to provide numerous opportunities for the market.

Based on Product Type, Stand Alone Cloud Storage market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:

♼ Primary Storage

♼ Cloud Storage Gateway

♼ Data Archiving

♼ Disaster Recovery and Back Up Storage

Based on end users/applications, Stand Alone Cloud Storage market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into:

♼ BFSI

♼ Retail and E-commerce

♼ Government

♼ Travel and Hospitality

♼ IT and Telecommunication

♼ Healthcare

♼ Education

♼ Others

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Stand Alone Cloud Storage market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

