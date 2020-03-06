Stair Lifts Market 2019 Disclosing Latest Trends and Advancement Outlook 2025

This report focuses on Stair lifts volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Stair lifts market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The global stair lift market is likely to cross US$1.7 billion, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2016-2022

A wide variety of stair lifts are available in the global market specific to the customer and application requirements.

The market is expected to grow even further with the growing number of medical issues among people. Several public places are expected to experience an increase in the installation of stair lifts in the coming years.

Company Coverage

Acorn Stairlifts, Stannah International, Savaria, Handicare, Lehner Lifttechnik, Otolift Stairlifts, Harmar Mobility, Platinum Stair Lifts, HIRO LIFT, Kumalift, SUGIYASU, Symax Lift, Qingdao Sinofirst Machinery, Taamal Seed Electra, Gruppo Millepiani

Segment by Type

Straight Stair Lifts

Curved Stair Lifts

Platform Stair Lifts

Segment by Application

Residential Spaces

Commercial Spaces

Stair Lift Market: Segmental Overview

The seated lift segment to post a CAGR of 9.7%.

Seated stair lifts, which host a provision for comfortable seating for the end-user, are the most preferred types, constituting as much as 72.25% of the total market revenue in 2016. The growth of seated stair lift outperforms perched lifts, which is characterized by safety concerns. However, stair lifts with integrated wheelchair platforms are growing at a faster pace as they offer better self-control to the user during mobility. The market for with integrated wheelchair platforms market is estimated to grow more than $214 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

4 Stair Lifts Production by Regions

5 Stair Lifts Consumption by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

7 Market Size by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles

9 Production Forecasts

10 Consumption Forecast

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13 Key Findings in the Global Stair Lifts Study

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Future Forecast

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach.

The Stair Lifts market report is a most important research for who looks for complete information on the Stair Lifts market. The report covers all information on the global and regional markets including historic and future trends for market demand, size, trading, supply, competitors, and prices as well as global vendor’s information. The forecast market information, SWOT analysis, Stair Lifts market scenario, and feasibility study are the vital aspects analyzed in this report

