Squalene Industry: Global Market Trend, Share, Profit, Growth and Key Manufacturers Analysis Report

The Insight Partners published an Exclusive report on "Squalene Market" delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

The growing use of squalene in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry is anticipated to drive the demand for squalene in the forecast period. It has significant potential in the pharmaceutical industry owing to its anti-tumor, anti-cancer, and anti-oxidant properties. It is increasingly being used as a immunity booster and sold in pill forms.The potential applications of squalene as drug administering agents are currently being studied. The cosmetic industry has witnessed significant demand for squalene owing to its moisturising, hydrating, and anti-oxidant properties. it is used as an active ingredient in cosmetic industry to manufacture bath oils, suntan and sunscreen products, hair products and other skin products.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

1. Amyris

2. Arbee

3. Arista Industries

4. Carbomer

5. CNLAB NUTRITION

6. Empresa Figueirense de Pesca

7. Kishimoto Special Liver Oil Co. Ltd.ENucelis

8. NZ Green Health Ltd

9. Sophim

Global Squalene Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

Squalene is a naturally occurring poly-unsaturated hydrocarbon produced by plants and animals as a biochemical intermediate. It is extracted on a commercial scale from fish oils such as shark liver oils. Squalene is used in adjuvants that are added to vaccines. Squalene is also used in the formulation of skincare products as a natural anti-oxidant and a highly effective emollient. Natural sources of squalene include olive oil, shark liver oil, rice bran oil, palm oil, and amaranth oil. Squalene has anti-cancer properties and has the ability to reduce triglyceride and cholesterol levels.

Squalene Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

