Sports Nutrition Market Unbelievable Growth 2020 | Abbott, NutraScience Labs, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd, Monster Energy Company, Nestlé

Some Of The Key Players In Global Sports nutritions Market Include: The major players in sports nutrition market are Abbott, NutraScience Labs, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd, Monster Energy Company, Nestlé, The Coca-Cola Company, GNC, PepsiCo, Glanbia Plc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., Ultimate Nutrition Inc.

The sports nutrition market is expected to grow globally with an estimated CAGR of 10.2% to reach USD 33.88 billion by 2028. Surging demand for various kinds of protein bars, energy drinks, and dietary supplements among bodybuilders and athletes, rising disposable income and rapid pace of urbanization are some of the main market drivers of this market.

The growing awareness of fitness, gyms and healthy eating is expected to play a major role in driving demand for the sports nutrition market. People are increasingly changing to healthy lifestyles, including maintaining a healthy fitness and nutritional diet. Athletes and bodybuilders have been major consumers of the global sports nutrition market for many years. In addition, as the number of young people choosing careers in the sports sector increases, the demand for sports nutrition products increases. Since the last decade, there has been a tremendous rise in domestic and international sporting events, which is expected to remain a key factor in favor of market growth.

Global Sports nutrition Market Segmentation

The Market is segmented based on Type

Protein Powder

Iso Drink Powder

Capsule/Tablets (Creatine, BCAA and others)

Supplement Powder

RTD Protein Drinks

Iso & Other Sports Drinks

Carbohydrate Drinks

Protein Bars

Carbohydrate/Energy Bars

The Market is segmented based on Product

Sports Drink

Sports Supplements

Sports Foods

The Market is segmented based on Distribution Channel

Large Retail & Mass Merchandisers

Small Retail

Drug & Specialty Stores

Fitness Institutions (Gym & Health Clubs)

Online

The Market is segmented based on End Use

Athletes

Bodybuilders

Recreational Users

Lifestyle Users

Sports nutrition report offers remarkable data along with future forecast and thorough analysis of the market on a international and regional level. A data triangulation method is applied for this purpose which entails data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Other data models employed for the research methodology are vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. The Sports nutrition report makes use of an excellent research methodology which focuses on market share analysis and key trend analysis.

